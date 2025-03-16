Senators Audrey Marks, Delano Seiveright appointed to ministerial roles

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness has appointed two newly sworn-in government senators, Audrey Marks and Delano Seiveright, to ministerial positions, reinforcing his Administration’s focus on innovation, efficiency, and tourism development.

Former Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks has been named Minister Without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, with responsibility for efficiency, innovation, and digital transformation. Marks, who was sworn in as a senator on Friday, brings extensive experience to the role, having played a pivotal part in strengthening Jamaica-U.S. relations during her diplomatic tenure. She is also known for her success in the private sector as the founder of bill payment company Paymaster.

Upon taking the Oath of Allegiance in the Senate on Friday, Marks reflected on the importance of public service.

“It’s a special pleasure and an inspiration for me to be here with you today because I have seen where so many of you, despite having full-time jobs otherwise, make the time and the sacrifice to be here in the Senate to serve our country,” she said.

She also expressed enthusiasm about contributing to national progress.

“I think we are at a pivotal point in our country. A strong foundation has been laid, and now, as we pivot for growth, I am excited to join you in looking at how we can support an infrastructure of legislation to drive growth and move our economy forward.”

Marks extended her gratitude to Prime Minister Holness for the appointment, emphasizing her commitment to the role.

Meanwhile, Senator Delano Seiveright has been appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism. Seiveright, who previously served as chief advisor in the ministry, has played a key role in shaping policies to enhance Jamaica’s tourism sector. In his new position, he will focus on expanding the linkages between tourism and the wider economy, ensuring that more Jamaicans directly benefit from the industry’s growth.

Prime Minister Holness highlighted that both appointments align with his administration’s broader vision.

“Their appointments are strategic steps towards modernizing government operations and strengthening the tourism industry. Both senators bring a wealth of expertise that will be instrumental in pushing our national agenda forward,” he said.

The Prime Minister also reiterated that Marks and Seiveright will contribute to the ASPIRE growth strategy, introduced in November 2024, which aims to drive inclusive economic development through six key pillars: economic opportunity for all, safety and security, human capital development, infrastructure growth, bureaucratic reform, and economic diversification.

Marks and Seiveright will be officially sworn into their ministerial roles at King’s House on Monday.