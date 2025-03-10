Rock Mobile telecommunications provider to launch operations in Jamaica this year

Rock Mobile, Jamaica’s third domestic telecommunications provider, is set to begin operations this year after fulfilling the necessary licence terms and conditions.

Telecommunications Minister Daryl Vaz provided the update on Friday, confirming that the company has secured the required financing to proceed.

“In 2024, Rock Mobile was given a further final 12-month extension to roll out its services to the public, as well as a deferral of 12 months for the payment of the annual spectrum licence. So we look forward to that, and the best information I have is that the financing has finally been approved and therefore they will be able to roll out in the time specified,” Vaz said.

Rock Mobile will join Digicel and Flow as the island’s main telecom providers. The Cabinet of the Government of Jamaica initially approved the licensing of Rock Mobile in 2021 as part of a broader strategy to enhance broadband access in unserved and underserved areas, promote competition and innovation, and ensure a swift and efficient return on the allocated spectrum. The company was awarded spectrum in the 700 MegaHertz band and was required to meet specific conditions, including 95% population coverage at a specified minimum download data rate.

Rock Mobile, chaired by Bruce Bowen, had initially planned to launch its services within two years of receiving the licence. However, the timeline was extended due to pandemic-related challenges and supply chain disruptions.

With the latest developments, Rock Mobile is now poised to enter the market, promising to enhance connectivity options for Jamaicans and drive competition in the telecommunications sector.