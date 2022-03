Robert Montague has resigned as a government minister, days after a report from the Integrity Commission said as minister of national security, he knowingly granted gun licenses to persons with a criminal history.

In a release, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said he met with Mr. Montague who tendered his resignation with immediate effect.

“Minister Montague expressed that it was a privilege to have had the opportunity to serve at the highest levels of government”, noted the prime minister.