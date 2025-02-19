NewsCaribbeanBermuda

Premier David Burt secures third term in Bermuda general elections

Bermuda Premier David Burt sacks two ministers in Cabinet reshuffle
Bermuda Premier David Burt
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The Progressive Labour Party (PLP), led by Premier David Burt, has won its third consecutive term in government following Tuesday’s general elections in Bermuda, securing 25 out of 36 parliamentary seats.

The final results show the PLP with a reduced majority of 25 seats—five fewer than in the previous election—while the opposition One Bermuda Alliance (OBA) gained five seats, bringing its total to 11. Voter turnout stood at 54.99%, with 24,779 ballots cast from 45,064 registered voters.

Premier Burt, who first took office in 2017 at the age of 38 as Bermuda’s youngest-ever leader, continues to maintain strong support despite a shifting political landscape. Under his leadership, the PLP has dominated the last two general elections, winning 24 seats in 2017 and expanding its majority to 30 seats in the 2020 snap election, which took place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Burt has previously signaled that this would be his final election as PLP leader. Moving forward, the party has pledged to focus on economic development, strengthening social support systems, and addressing the needs of Bermuda’s most vulnerable citizens.

In an interview prior to the general elections, Premier Burt defended his administration’s record, stating, “This government’s heart is in the right place…we want to continue bringing relief and fixing problems in these turbulent times.”

- Advertisement -

Burt won the Pembroke West Central seat with 444, representing 63.70% of the votes.  OBA’s Nicky Gurret received 140 votes (20.09%), and Free Democratic Movement’s Omar received 113 (16.21%).

The OBA’s gains mark a shift in political dynamics, positioning them as a stronger opposition force after years of limited parliamentary influence. As Bermuda enters this new political term, all eyes will be on how the PLP governs with its reduced majority and how the OBA builds on its electoral progress.

 

More Stories

deportation Jamaica deported

Fifty-five Jamaicans to be deported from US on February 27

Fifty-five Jamaicans are set to be deported from the United States on February 27, but contrary to circulating social media reports, Christopher ‘Dudus’ Coke...
Usain Bolt

Should Usain Bolt be named a Jamaican National Hero?

The question of whether Usain Bolt should be granted Jamaica’s highest honor—the title of National Hero—has resurfaced amid ongoing discussions about his legacy and...
Bahamas PM says CARICOM will not get involved in US and China Spat

Bahamas PM says CARICOM will not get involved in US and China spat

Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis stated yesterday that Caribbean nations will not get involved in the ongoing geopolitical tensions between the United States and...
Haitian Man killed by fellow country man in Bar Brawl in Portland, Jamaica

Haitian man killed by fellow country man in bar brawl in Portland, Jamaica

A dispute between two Haitian men outside a bar in Windsor Forest, eastern Portland, turned deadly on Sunday night. The altercation escalated when one man...
Golding Urges Governor General GG to select IC chairman without political leanings

Golding urges Governor-General to select IC chairman without political leanings

As the deadline for appointing a new chairman of the Integrity Commission (IC) approaches, Opposition Leader Mark Golding is urging the Governor-General, Sir Patrick...
SpaceX to Attempt First-Ever Booster Landing Off the Coast of the Bahamas Today

SpaceX to attempt first-ever booster landing off the coast of the Bahamas today

SpaceX will attempt to land the first stage of a rocket booster on its drone ship off the coast of Exuma, an island in...
bermuda

Bermuda nationals head to the polls today in general election

Bermuda nationals are heading to the polls today, February 18, 2025, in a highly anticipated general election that could reshape the political landscape of...
Guyana Defence Force soldiers

Several Guyana Defence Force soldiers shot by Venezuelan gunmen

In a brazen and alarming attack, heavily armed assailants opened fire on a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) resupply vessel along the Cuyuni River, leaving...
Jamaican Government steps in to fund Alexander Bustamante birthday celebrations in Hanover

Jamaican government steps in to fund Alexander Bustamante birthday celebrations in Hanover

The Ministry of Culture, through the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), will be funding the birthday celebrations for National Hero Right Excellent Sir Alexander...
Jamaica to launch phase two of agriculture research stations rehabilitation project

Jamaica to launch phase two of agriculture research stations rehabilitation project

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Phase two of the rehabilitation of agricultural research facilities will proceed in the fiscal year 2025/26, with a budget allocation of...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
deportation Jamaica deported

Fifty-five Jamaicans to be deported from US on February 27

Skip to content