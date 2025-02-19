Premier David Burt secures third term in Bermuda general elections

The Progressive Labour Party (PLP), led by Premier David Burt, has won its third consecutive term in government following Tuesday’s general elections in Bermuda, securing 25 out of 36 parliamentary seats.

The final results show the PLP with a reduced majority of 25 seats—five fewer than in the previous election—while the opposition One Bermuda Alliance (OBA) gained five seats, bringing its total to 11. Voter turnout stood at 54.99%, with 24,779 ballots cast from 45,064 registered voters.

Premier Burt, who first took office in 2017 at the age of 38 as Bermuda’s youngest-ever leader, continues to maintain strong support despite a shifting political landscape. Under his leadership, the PLP has dominated the last two general elections, winning 24 seats in 2017 and expanding its majority to 30 seats in the 2020 snap election, which took place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Burt has previously signaled that this would be his final election as PLP leader. Moving forward, the party has pledged to focus on economic development, strengthening social support systems, and addressing the needs of Bermuda’s most vulnerable citizens.

In an interview prior to the general elections, Premier Burt defended his administration’s record, stating, “This government’s heart is in the right place…we want to continue bringing relief and fixing problems in these turbulent times.”

Burt won the Pembroke West Central seat with 444, representing 63.70% of the votes. OBA’s Nicky Gurret received 140 votes (20.09%), and Free Democratic Movement’s Omar received 113 (16.21%).

The OBA’s gains mark a shift in political dynamics, positioning them as a stronger opposition force after years of limited parliamentary influence. As Bermuda enters this new political term, all eyes will be on how the PLP governs with its reduced majority and how the OBA builds on its electoral progress.