PNP sues Jamaican government over Portmore parish legislation

The People’s National Party (PNP) has taken legal action against the Government’s decision to designate Portmore as Jamaica’s 15th parish, filing a lawsuit in the Constitutional Court on Monday.

Opposition Leader Mark Golding, in his contribution to the 2025-2026 Budget Debate in Parliament on Tuesday, described the legislation as a “dangerous affront to our democracy which must be vigorously resisted by all lawful means at our disposal.”

Despite warnings from the Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) that the move could breach the Constitution, the Government used its legislative majority to push the law through in February. The bill received the Senate’s approval on February 28 after being passed in the House of Representatives on February 11.

The ECJ had cautioned both Parliament and the Ministry of Local Government that the proposed parish boundary for Portmore might violate constitutional provisions. In a formal letter, the ECJ cited the Constitution’s requirement that “the boundary of a constituency shall not cross the boundary of a parish as delimited by the Counties and Parishes Act or by any law amending or replacing that law.” The commission further pointed out that the proposed parish of Portmore would impact four constituencies, 13 electoral divisions, and nearly 400 polling divisions in St. Catherine. The letter also raised concerns about inconsistencies in the boundary descriptions, particularly in areas near Salt Island Creek and Galleon Harbour.

The Opposition argues that the Government rushed the legislation without adequately addressing the ECJ’s concerns. The PNP has accused the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) of political maneuvering to secure electoral advantages in future elections. They contend that the lack of public consultation and transparency in the process undermines the country’s democratic principles.

This latest legal challenge continues a trend of constitutional disputes between the Government and the Opposition. In 2017, the Constitutional Court struck down the National Identification and Registration Act after a lawsuit filed by Opposition MP Julian Robinson. The PNP also previously contested a constitutional amendment that raised the retirement age for the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Auditor General, though that challenge was unsuccessful.

With the matter now before the courts, the debate over Portmore’s parish status has escalated into a significant legal and political showdown, with broader implications for Jamaica’s electoral and governance framework.