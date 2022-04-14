Nevis Premier warns visitors not to abuse their hospitality

Nevis Premier Mark Brantley has warned visitors to the island that “our generous hospitality must not be abused” as he commented on a “very disturbing video” circulating on social media.

The video, which has been shared more than 56,000 times so far, shows children running a relay race on a beach when a seemingly disgruntled white woman objected to their activities.

The young woman is later seen lying on the sand in protest to prevent the children from continuing their race.

- Advertisement -

In a statement regarding the incident, Premier Brantley said the “very disturbing video of young primary school children practicing for their annual inter-primary sports meet on a public beach (and) being interfered with by a woman who sought to disrupt their use of the beach has been brought to the attention of the Nevis Island Administration.

“I wish to be clear that all beaches on the island of Nevis are public property and therefore free for the use and enjoyment of all members of the public.”

Brantley said people who visit or choose to live “on our island are welcomed and will experience no warmer or more genuine hospitality anywhere else in the world”.

But he said “I wish to be pellucid however that our generous hospitality must not be abused.

“The behavior exhibited on the videos is unacceptable and offensive and must be condemned unreservedly. I gather that the woman involved, and her spouse have apologized for her actions to the coaches, parents, and students. I have nevertheless asked the Ministry of Education to investigate and report further on the incident.”

Brantley said he is hoping “that there will never ever be a repeat of such behavior on Nevis whether by her or anyone else”.

CMC/