US President threat to Caribbean Community ~ Yvette Clarke

US President – a “direct threat” to the Caribbean Community – says Yvette Clarke

New York based congresswoman, Yvette Clarke has warned that President Donald Trump is “a direct threat” to the Caribbean American community in the United States as his administration moves to implement draconian immigration policies.

“Number 45”

Without calling his name but referring to him as “Number 45,” meaning the 45th president of the United States, Clarke, the daughter of Jamaican immigrants, said that there were “critical perspectives we need to incorporate into the debate on immigration; for example, the perspective of people from the Caribbean.”

Clarke, who represents the predominantly Caribbean 9th Congressional District in Brooklyn, said there are more than three million immigrants in the New York City area, who are members of the Caribbean Diaspora. She said more than 400,000 of these immigrants currently lack legal status.

Enormous challenge

“Today, we are confronted with an enormous challenge from a man, whose name I will not say at this celebration – number 45,” said Clarke as she addressed the 34th Anniversary Luncheon of the Brooklyn-based group, Vincentian American Independent National Charities, Inc. (VINCI).

“He represents a direct threat to this community. He is a white supremacist who has surrounded himself with other individuals who share his bigoted and wicked ideology,” Clarke said.

Unraveling Obama-era program

Late last week, the Trump administration began unraveling an Obama-era program shielding from deportation Caribbean and other nationals brought to the United States illegally as children. In the meantime, a split in the US Congress has made no progress on writing similar protections into law as Trump has asked.

The phase-out of the five-year-old Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, began at midnight last Thursday. Earlier this year Trump served notice that he would disband the program, but gave Congress six-months to revise the law, implemented by former President Barack Obama.

Soon after Trump’s election in November 2016, he said he was giving consideration to retaining DACA, but seems to have changed his mind.

