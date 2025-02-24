Martinique moves closer to CARICOM associate membership

The French overseas territory of Martinique has taken a major step toward becoming an associate member of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) after officially acceding to the regional body during the 48th Heads of Government Meeting in Barbados last week.

The agreement was signed by Barbados Prime Minister and CARICOM Chair Mia Mottley and Serge Letchimy, president of the Territorial Collectivity of Martinique (CTM). According to an official press statement, the move marks a “historic milestone in Martinique’s long journey toward regional integration, following its official request to join CARICOM over a decade ago.”

While Martinique’s accession is a significant achievement, the process is not yet complete. The final step requires ratification through the approval of the Protocol on Privileges and Immunities by the French National Assembly before Martinique can officially attain associate member status.

As an associate member, Martinique will not have voting rights in CARICOM decisions, similar to other associate members such as Cuba and the Dominican Republic. However, the accession opens new opportunities for strengthening exchanges between Martinique, as part of the European Union, and the 21 CARICOM nations and territories, which together represent approximately 18 million people.

This step aligns with Martinique’s broader regional integration ambitions. The territory has previously gained associate membership with the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (2012), the Association of Caribbean States (2014), and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (2015).

Accession to CARICOM is expected to bring several benefits, including expanded market access between the Caribbean and Europe, increased collaboration in sectors like health care, education, and disaster management, and enhanced academic and professional exchanges. Additionally, the move is anticipated to boost cultural, sports, and tourism ties with neighboring territories, further solidifying Martinique’s role as a strategic bridge between the Caribbean and Europe.

Curaçao was the last territory to become an associate member of CARICOM. The Dutch Caribbean island officially joined CARICOM during the 47th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government, held in Grenada in July 2024.

This accession will make Martinique the seventh associate member of the regional organization.