NewsCaribbeanMartinique

Martinique moves closer to CARICOM associate membership

CARICOM Martinique
Chairman of Caricom and Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley (left) and Serge Letchimy, president of the Executive Council of the Territorial Collectivity of Martinique, signing the accession agreement in Bridgetown last week.
By Joanne Clark

The French overseas territory of Martinique has taken a major step toward becoming an associate member of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) after officially acceding to the regional body during the 48th Heads of Government Meeting in Barbados last week.

The agreement was signed by Barbados Prime Minister and CARICOM Chair Mia Mottley and Serge Letchimy, president of the Territorial Collectivity of Martinique (CTM). According to an official press statement, the move marks a “historic milestone in Martinique’s long journey toward regional integration, following its official request to join CARICOM over a decade ago.”

While Martinique’s accession is a significant achievement, the process is not yet complete. The final step requires ratification through the approval of the Protocol on Privileges and Immunities by the French National Assembly before Martinique can officially attain associate member status.

As an associate member, Martinique will not have voting rights in CARICOM decisions, similar to other associate members such as Cuba and the Dominican Republic. However, the accession opens new opportunities for strengthening exchanges between Martinique, as part of the European Union, and the 21 CARICOM nations and territories, which together represent approximately 18 million people.

This step aligns with Martinique’s broader regional integration ambitions. The territory has previously gained associate membership with the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (2012), the Association of Caribbean States (2014), and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (2015).

- Advertisement -

Accession to CARICOM is expected to bring several benefits, including expanded market access between the Caribbean and Europe, increased collaboration in sectors like health care, education, and disaster management, and enhanced academic and professional exchanges. Additionally, the move is anticipated to boost cultural, sports, and tourism ties with neighboring territories, further solidifying Martinique’s role as a strategic bridge between the Caribbean and Europe.

Curaçao was the last territory to become an associate member of CARICOM. The Dutch Caribbean island officially joined CARICOM during the 47th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government, held in Grenada in July 2024.

This accession will make Martinique the seventh associate member of the regional organization.

More Stories

Guyana Gas-to-Energy project

Guyana’s Gas-to-Energy project faces delays amid arbitration

Guyana’s ambitious Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project, aimed at cutting electricity costs and driving economic growth, is facing delays due to an ongoing arbitration process and...
More Kenyan soldiers arrive in Haiti

Kenyan officer killed in Haiti during anti-gang mission

The Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission has suffered its first casualty, with an officer succumbing to injuries sustained during an anti-gang operation in...
political bruce golding

Bruce Golding defends police as JFJ sounds alarm over surge in fatal shootings

Former Prime Minister Bruce Golding has urged Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ) to examine the circumstances behind police fatal shootings before condemning the security forces. Since...
Winston Anderson

Jamaican Justice Winston Anderson to be appointed president of the CCJ

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders have endorsed the recommendation of the Regional Judicial and Legal Services Commission (RJLSC) to appoint Jamaican-born jurist Justice Winston Anderson...
Christopher 'Dudus' Coke

Jamaican drug kingpin Christopher ‘Dudus’ Coke granted early release from US prison

Jamaican drug kingpin Christopher ‘Dudus’ Coke has had 17 months shaved off his 23-year prison sentence in the United States, with the possibility of...
Dr. Keith Rowley CARICOM summit

CARICOM leaders bid farewell to Trinidad PM Keith Rowley

Caribbean leaders have paid glowing tribute to Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, as he made his final appearance at a CARICOM...
saint lucia independence day

Saint Lucia celebrates 46 years of independence with pride and festivities

Saint Lucia marks its 46th anniversary of independence today, February 22, with a day of national pride and celebration. Citizens across the island are...
donald trump

Caribbean leaders will invite US President Donald Trump to the region

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders are seeking to invite U.S. President Donald Trump to visit the region for discussions on U.S.-Caribbean relations, Antigua and Barbuda...
Founder of Haiti orphanage Michael Geilenfeld convicted in US court of abusing minors

Founder of Haiti orphanage Michael Geilenfeld convicted in US court of abusing minors

MIAMI — A jury in Miami has convicted Michael Geilenfeld, the founder of an orphanage in Haiti, of sexually abusing boys at his facility...
Trinidad police recover 600 military-grade ammunition in Couva

Trinidad police recover 600 military-grade ammunition in Couva

Police from the Trinidad Police Service uncovered 600 rounds of military-grade ammunition after an overnight stakeout at an empty lot in Couva, though no...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Guyana Gas-to-Energy project

Guyana’s Gas-to-Energy project faces delays amid arbitration

Skip to content