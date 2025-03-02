Low literacy levels in Jamaica fuel public health crisis, warns expert

Health illiteracy is posing a severe threat to public health in Jamaica and across the wider Caribbean, limiting people’s ability to understand and apply medical information for effective disease management. Dr. Tiffany Fagan-Carpenter, Director and General Practitioner at RevoMed Health Services in Manchester, Jamaica, has highlighted several critical barriers affecting public health literacy in the region.

“One of the biggest hurdles to improving health literacy in Jamaica is that approximately 12% of the population is illiterate,” Dr. Fagan-Carpenter stated. “If someone cannot read, they cannot properly understand medication instructions, health pamphlets, or even signs in a hospital.”

She also pointed out the impact of the digital divide, noting that many rural and impoverished communities lack internet access. “So much health information is shared online, but if you don’t have access to the internet, you’re missing out on valuable resources,” she said.

Another significant concern is the widespread mistrust of healthcare professionals. “There is a general scepticism toward doctors and modern medicine, which means some people are unwilling to accept professional medical advice,” Dr. Fagan-Carpenter explained. “This often results in patients turning to traditional remedies instead, sometimes delaying critical medical treatment.”

Despite these challenges, a wealth of health information is available. “The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) provides a range of educational materials on its website and at clinics,” she noted. “People can find information on communicable and non-communicable diseases, but accessing and understanding it remains an issue.”

Health conditions affected by low health literacy

Low health literacy has a direct and damaging impact on managing chronic illnesses. “We see a lot of patients struggling with hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol,” Dr. Fagan-Carpenter said. “These are all major risk factors for heart disease and stroke, and without proper knowledge, people don’t take the necessary steps to manage them.”

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are another area of concern. “Many people still don’t fully understand how STIs are transmitted or treated, leading to higher infection rates,” she added.

Misinformation about medications is also widespread. “Some people believe that medications for hypertension and diabetes are addictive, so they don’t take them as prescribed,” Dr. Fagan-Carpenter explained. “Others think that all medications will damage their organs, which makes them hesitant to follow treatment plans.”

Overuse of antibiotics is a common issue as well. “A lot of patients believe antibiotics can cure any infection, even when dealing with viral or fungal illnesses. This leads to misuse and contributes to antibiotic resistance,” she said.

While Dr. Fagan-Carpenter does not see a direct link between low health literacy and rising mental health issues, she acknowledged that misinformation plays a role. “There’s still a stigma surrounding mental illness, and low health literacy can delay people from seeking treatment,” she said. “Symptoms are often ignored or misattributed to other conditions, making early intervention difficult.”

Improving health literacy in Jamaica

Addressing health literacy in Jamaica requires a comprehensive approach. “We need to focus on improving general literacy rates, expanding internet access, and rebuilding trust in medical professionals,” Dr. Fagan-Carpenter emphasized. “We must also find ways to integrate traditional medicine into the conversation while promoting evidence-based healthcare.”

Improving health literacy is not just about making information available but ensuring that people understand and can act on it. “People need to understand their health risks and how to manage them,” she concluded. “Only then can we reduce the burden of chronic diseases and improve overall well-being in Jamaica and the Caribbean.”