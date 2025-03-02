Yvette-Colbourne-278x90
Health & WellnessNewsCaribbean

Low literacy levels in Jamaica fuel public health crisis, warns expert

Dr. Tiffany Fagan-Carpenter Jamaica
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Health illiteracy is posing a severe threat to public health in Jamaica and across the wider Caribbean, limiting people’s ability to understand and apply medical information for effective disease management. Dr. Tiffany Fagan-Carpenter, Director and General Practitioner at RevoMed Health Services in Manchester, Jamaica, has highlighted several critical barriers affecting public health literacy in the region.

“One of the biggest hurdles to improving health literacy in Jamaica is that approximately 12% of the population is illiterate,” Dr. Fagan-Carpenter stated. “If someone cannot read, they cannot properly understand medication instructions, health pamphlets, or even signs in a hospital.”

She also pointed out the impact of the digital divide, noting that many rural and impoverished communities lack internet access. “So much health information is shared online, but if you don’t have access to the internet, you’re missing out on valuable resources,” she said.

Yvette-Colbourne-278x90

Another significant concern is the widespread mistrust of healthcare professionals. “There is a general scepticism toward doctors and modern medicine, which means some people are unwilling to accept professional medical advice,” Dr. Fagan-Carpenter explained. “This often results in patients turning to traditional remedies instead, sometimes delaying critical medical treatment.”

Despite these challenges, a wealth of health information is available. “The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) provides a range of educational materials on its website and at clinics,” she noted. “People can find information on communicable and non-communicable diseases, but accessing and understanding it remains an issue.”

- Advertisement -

Health conditions affected by low health literacy

Low health literacy has a direct and damaging impact on managing chronic illnesses. “We see a lot of patients struggling with hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol,” Dr. Fagan-Carpenter said. “These are all major risk factors for heart disease and stroke, and without proper knowledge, people don’t take the necessary steps to manage them.”

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are another area of concern. “Many people still don’t fully understand how STIs are transmitted or treated, leading to higher infection rates,” she added.

Misinformation about medications is also widespread. “Some people believe that medications for hypertension and diabetes are addictive, so they don’t take them as prescribed,” Dr. Fagan-Carpenter explained. “Others think that all medications will damage their organs, which makes them hesitant to follow treatment plans.”

Overuse of antibiotics is a common issue as well. “A lot of patients believe antibiotics can cure any infection, even when dealing with viral or fungal illnesses. This leads to misuse and contributes to antibiotic resistance,” she said.

While Dr. Fagan-Carpenter does not see a direct link between low health literacy and rising mental health issues, she acknowledged that misinformation plays a role. “There’s still a stigma surrounding mental illness, and low health literacy can delay people from seeking treatment,” she said. “Symptoms are often ignored or misattributed to other conditions, making early intervention difficult.”

Improving health literacy in Jamaica

Addressing health literacy in Jamaica requires a comprehensive approach. “We need to focus on improving general literacy rates, expanding internet access, and rebuilding trust in medical professionals,” Dr. Fagan-Carpenter emphasized. “We must also find ways to integrate traditional medicine into the conversation while promoting evidence-based healthcare.”

Improving health literacy is not just about making information available but ensuring that people understand and can act on it. “People need to understand their health risks and how to manage them,” she concluded. “Only then can we reduce the burden of chronic diseases and improve overall well-being in Jamaica and the Caribbean.”

More Stories

Jamaica elections Don Anderson poll

Nearly half of Jamaicans unhappy with country’s direction, poll reveals

A recent island-wide survey suggests that nearly half of Jamaicans believe the country is on the wrong track, revealing a nation divided on its...
ExxonMobil Guyana oil

US and CARICOM condemn Venezuelan threats to oil vessel in Guyana waters

The United States and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) have condemned Venezuela's actions after its naval vessels threatened ExxonMobil's oil platform in Guyana’s waters. U.S. Secretary...
Sint Maarten Monitors Bird Flu Developments Amid Global Concerns

Sint Maarten monitors bird flu developments amid global concerns

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) in Sint Maarten is actively monitoring developments related to the spread of Avian Influenza (H5N1), commonly known as bird...
Venezuelan Military Incursion in Guyana's Waters Raises Alarm

Venezuelan military incursion in Guyana’s waters raises alarm

The Government of Guyana has raised concerns with the international community regarding recent threats posed by the Venezuelan military against oil production vessels operating...
Cuban medical missions

CARICOM seeks clarity on US visa restrictions over Cuban medical missions

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) foreign ministers convened on Friday to discuss the United States' decision to impose visa restrictions on foreign government officials whose countries...
Jamaica Customs Agency Intercepts over 100 Illegal Firearms and 8,000 rounds of ammunition

Jamaica Customs Agency intercepts over 100 illegal firearms and 8,000 rounds of ammunition

The Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) has issued a strong warning to gun smugglers after seizing over 100 illegal firearms and 8,000 rounds of ammunition...
portmore jamaica

Senate approves bill to make Portmore Jamaica’s 15th parish

Jamaica is on the brink of officially designating Portmore as its 15th parish, following the Senate’s approval of the Counties and Parishes (Amendment) Act...
Caribbean leaders condemn Venezuela’s plan to hold elections in ‘Guayana Esequiba State’

Caribbean leaders condemn Venezuela’s plan to hold elections in ‘Guayana Esequiba State’

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders have expressed serious concern over recent statements from Venezuela regarding planned elections in the Essequibo region...
Dominican Republic Britsh Virgin Islands

BVI and Dominican Republic explore closer economic cooperation

The British Virgin Islands (BVI) and the Dominican Republic have taken initial steps toward strengthening economic cooperation, focusing on trade, agriculture, and regional development. BVI...
Haiti gang violence

Haiti gang violence displaces over a million, says UN official

Ongoing gang violence in Haiti has displaced more than a million people—nearly a tenth of the country’s population—three times more than last year, the...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Jamaica elections Don Anderson poll

Nearly half of Jamaicans unhappy with country’s direction, poll reveals

Skip to content