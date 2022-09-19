Women-owned small businesses win $400K in Miami Dade BizUp grants

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and County Commissioner Jean Monestime have announced the seven recipients of small business grants totaling $400,000 through the Business Innovation Start-Up “BizUp” Grant.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy,” said the mayor. “This innovative grant program helps our local enterprises with a financial boost, while also providing them with the technical assistance they need to grow and thrive. I am proud to join Commissioner Monestime for the second round of this transformative program.”

Fifteen local entrepreneurs pitched their businesses for a chance to receive $50,000 and $100,000 grants provided by Miami-Dade County. StartUP FIU Local, in partnership with Bank of America, also committed to providing participants with a year of technical assistance.

Sixty percent of the total BizUp applicants in this round were women-owned businesses.

“Through BizUp, we’re supporting dozens of local entrepreneurs and strengthening the small business ecosystem in Miami-Dade County,” said County Commissioner Jean Monestime. “With this program, we’re ensuring that our entrepreneurs can realize their aspirations while making a positive impact on our community.”

The following businesses were chosen to receive grants, six worth $50,000, while the top grantee received $100,000:

Haute Academy Fashion Incubator

Venus Builders Inc.

The Magus Films

Miami Urban Contemporary Experience (M.U.C.E.)

Metro Mommy Agency

Lean Orb Co., and;

Zaytouna Foods LLC ($100,000 grant recipient)

All of today’s seven grant recipients are women-owned businesses.

“StartUP FIU Local is proud to partner with Mayor Levine Cava, Commissioner Monestime, and Bank of America on this important initiative. Working together across sectors to deploy our unique resources is very gratifying,” said Emily Gresham, assistant vice president of Research and Economic Development and Co-Founder of StartUP FIU. “A strong small business community ensures a more vibrant and robust economy for all.”

For more information on the grant, as well as other resources that foster entrepreneurship and accelerate the growth of small businesses in Miami-Dade County, visit miamidade.gov/strive305.