Woman arrested in Broward for battery on 11-year-old student

A 50-year-old Sabrina Thomas was arrested by detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit after a viral video circulating on social media showed her striking an 11-year-old sixth-grade student near a Dania Beach school.

According to the police report shortly after 3:10 p.m., on Tuesday, September 13, Broward County Regional Communications received a call reporting a battery outside a middle school in Dania Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office district deputies responded to the scene to investigate. The preliminary investigation revealed an altercation occurred off campus where one juvenile threw another juvenile to the ground while striking her in the head and face.

The report further stated that during the altercation the mother of one of the girls, who was later identified as Sabrina Thomas, also began striking the juvenile victim multiple times and pulling her hair. BSO Special Victims Unit detectives were notified and investigated the incident. Thomas was later arrested and taken to the BSO main jail.

She is facing charges of child abuse without great bodily harm, battery second subsequent offense and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Deputies said the attack was over a boy Thomas’ daughter and one of the other girls were dating at the same time.

Authorities said when they questioned Thomas’ daughter, she claimed that she attacked the victim because she thought she was going to hit her first.

The arrest report states that a detective told the girl that the victim could not have initiated the fight because as seen in the video she was in front of her, walking away when she was attacked.

Thomas refused to appear before a Broward County judge on Friday.

Thomas’ sister appeared in court speaking on her behalf saying Thomas should be let out because she can’t afford bond.

The judge told the sister, “The problem is that because she is not here, I can’t even instruct her as to what she needs to do for pretrial release.”