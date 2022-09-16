Wolmer’s High School Sports Alumni Group AGE QUOD AGIS SAA Inc. host annual fundraiser in South Florida

The Wolmer’s High School sports alumni group AGE QUOD AGIS SAA Inc will host its annual fundraiser in the form of a mini jerk festival, soccer game and heroes circle send-off party in Florida at the Valencia Fusion Cafe, 5801 Margate Blvd, Margate Florida on Saturday, Sept 17, 2022.

AGE QUOD AGIS SAA Inc is a Wolmer’s non-profit group that has been partaking in fundraising events for over 12 years. Over the years it has donated thousands of dollars to the school to assist various sports teams.

This year the group is on a mission to fund the restructuring of the athletic field at the school to a top-class level.

The annual soccer game this year will consist of two legs. The first will be in Florida, tomorrow September 17 at Sunrise Sports Plex, Sunrise Florida 9101 NW 50th Street. Wolmer’s, Campion College, Jamaica College and Kingston College will square off in an over-35 seven-side competition starting at 2:30 p.m.

The event will be a family fun day with music and entertainment as the four rivals compete for the coveted Age Quod Agis 22 Trophy.

The second leg this year will be held in Jamaica the following week on Saturday September 24, at Wolmer’s Boys school and will pit the Wolmer’s and Campion Colts under-16 teams against each other in a preseason friendly at1:30 p.m. This will be followed by Wolmer’s vs Campion over-40 teams. The day will also include food and entertainment and a fundraising N’Dulge Party at South Beach featuring Stone Love Movements.

Visit the website @https://www.agequodagissaa.org/ for further details.