U.S. Army Corps starts Blue Roof Program in response to Hurricane Ian

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has tasked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to assist eligible homeowners with temporary roof repairs. The Operation Blue Roof program began October 3 to provide a temporary blue covering with fiber-reinforced sheeting to help reduce further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made.

Operation Blue Roof is a free service to homeowners. The counties that have been identified are Charlotte and Lee. The initial sign-up period is set for 21 days and will end on October 23.

Residents impacted by Hurricane Ian can sign up at Blueroof.us. Here, you may sign up for Blue Roof assistance using a Right of Entry (ROE) form, which gathers information about your residence. The ROE is a legal document that allows Corps workers to access your property and assess your home’s damage. The ROE also allows contracted crews to work on your roof.

Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps Engineers. It protects property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm. This program is for primary residences or permanently occupied rental property with less than 50 percent structural damage. Vacation rental properties are not eligible for this program.

After the blue roof is installed, the structure is declared habitable. Not all roof types qualify for the program. Roofs that are flat or made of metal or clay, slate, or asbestos tile do not qualify. All storm debris must be removed for the roof to qualify.

Residents can also call toll free 1-888-ROOF-BLU (1-888-766-3258) for more information.