Two Miami-Dade detectives hospitalized after collision with 18-wheeler

By Jovani Davis

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two detectives with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office were hospitalized overnight following a crash involving an 18-wheeler, authorities confirmed Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 11:36 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Northwest 167th Street and 12th Avenue. According to deputies, the detectives were traveling north on 12th Avenue in an unmarked vehicle when they collided with an 18-wheeler traveling west on 167th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded quickly, transporting the detectives to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with a law enforcement escort. MDSO confirmed that both detectives are in stable condition, and no other injuries were reported at the scene.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is currently investigating the crash, and it remains unclear which driver was at fault.

