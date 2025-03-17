Two Broward students arrested for alleged attack on teacher

Two students at Dillard High School in Broward County have been arrested after allegedly attacking a teacher in what police described as a “synchronized” assault.

Jayvis McClover and Rodrick McQueen, both 19, are accused of making verbal threats before launching the attack on their teacher. According to an arrest report, the pair repeatedly punched him in the face and head, knocking him to the ground, where they continued the assault. The victim suffered facial swelling, bruising, and back pain and is now recovering at home.

School security officers had to intervene to pull the suspects away, Broward police said. The motive for the attack remains unclear.

McClover and McQueen were taken into custody on Thursday and charged with battery on a public or private education employee, a serious offense under Florida law. If convicted, they could face up to five years in prison, probation, and a fine of up to $5,000. Additionally, a conviction could result in a permanent criminal record, affecting their ability to pursue education and employment opportunities.

A judge ordered both suspects to stay away from the victim and not return to the school. McQueen was released on his own recognizance, while McClover’s bond was set at $15,000. When McClover’s attorney requested a lower bond, citing his impending graduation and his mother’s financial situation, the judge denied the request.

“Counsel, he and another individual, without any provocation, walked up and started punching a teacher in the face, beating him,” the judge said. “He’s a danger to the community. $15,000 bond. Have a good day.”