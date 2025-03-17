South Florida News

Two Broward students arrested for alleged attack on teacher

Broward students attack teacher
By Joanne Clark

Two students at Dillard High School in Broward County have been arrested after allegedly attacking a teacher in what police described as a “synchronized” assault.

Jayvis McClover and Rodrick McQueen, both 19, are accused of making verbal threats before launching the attack on their teacher. According to an arrest report, the pair repeatedly punched him in the face and head, knocking him to the ground, where they continued the assault. The victim suffered facial swelling, bruising, and back pain and is now recovering at home.

School security officers had to intervene to pull the suspects away, Broward police said. The motive for the attack remains unclear.

McClover and McQueen were taken into custody on Thursday and charged with battery on a public or private education employee, a serious offense under Florida law. If convicted, they could face up to five years in prison, probation, and a fine of up to $5,000. Additionally, a conviction could result in a permanent criminal record, affecting their ability to pursue education and employment opportunities.

A judge ordered both suspects to stay away from the victim and not return to the school. McQueen was released on his own recognizance, while McClover’s bond was set at $15,000. When McClover’s attorney requested a lower bond, citing his impending graduation and his mother’s financial situation, the judge denied the request.

- Advertisement -

“Counsel, he and another individual, without any provocation, walked up and started punching a teacher in the face, beating him,” the judge said. “He’s a danger to the community. $15,000 bond. Have a good day.”

More Stories

Spring Break Curfew

Miami Beach sees fewer arrests as spring break crackdown continues

As spring break rolls on in South Florida, Miami Beach officials report that strict enforcement measures appear to be yielding results. The city announced on...
Alex Daoud

Former Miami Beach Mayor Alex Daoud dies at 81

Alex Daoud, the former Miami Beach mayor who played a pivotal role in the city’s transformation before his career was marred by a corruption...
Medicare

Miami inspector pleads guilty to fraud in Medicare accreditation scheme

A Florida contractor has admitted to accepting bribes and engaging in fraudulent self-dealing to manipulate the Medicare accreditation process, federal prosecutors announced. Manuel Delgado, 64,...
Four Jamaicans arrested in Alabama for alleged involvement in lottery scam

Broward man sentenced to over 11 years on gun and drug charges

A federal judge has sentenced 38-year-old David Lee Pitts to 135 months in prison for drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession, following his arrest...
Jamaican artist Andy Ballentine

Renowned Jamaican artist Andy Ballentine honored with proclamation in North Lauderdale

Acclaimed Jamaican artist Andy Ballentine has been honored with an official proclamation from the City of North Lauderdale, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the...
broward robert runcie

Former Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie set to stand trial for perjury in June

Four years after his high-profile arrest on a perjury charge, former Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie is preparing to stand trial. Circuit Judge Martin...
Miami-Dade Schools Police officer yessenia-sanchez

Former Miami-Dade Schools police officer jailed for attempted murder of ex-boyfriend

A former Miami-Dade Schools police officer was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison and 20 years of probation for the attempted murder of...
South Miami-Dade fire

700-acre grass fire burns in South Miami-Dade, now 60% contained

A large grass fire has scorched 700 acres in South Miami-Dade, with firefighters working to contain the blaze, according to the Florida Forest Service. The...
Broward Sheriff’s Office to honor employees at Annual Awards Ceremony

Florida ethics board recommends public reprimand for Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony

After years of investigation, the Florida Commission on Ethics recommended a public censure and reprimand for Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony, concluding a prolonged...
South Florida ICU nurse

South Florida ICU nurse arrested for allegedly stealing fentanyl from hospital

A South Florida intensive care unit (ICU) nurse has been arrested on multiple charges after allegedly stealing fentanyl and other drugs from the hospital...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Rosie Gordon-Wallace

Rosie Gordon-Wallace: Championing Caribbean art in South Florida and beyond

Skip to content