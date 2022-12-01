The South Dade Black History Center Advisory Board to host Art Show

The South Dade Black History Center Advisory Board, one of the 11 boards under the Office of Community Advocacy, will host its second annual Basel South Black Art Show December 1-3, at the Larcenia J. Bullard Plaza, 14508 Lincoln Blvd., in Miami.

Attendees will enjoy an immersive experience of art and culture during the three-day art exhibit. The opening ceremony will take place on Thursday, December 1, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The exhibit showcase will be from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., on Friday, December 3, and from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 4. To reserve your free tickets, visit https://baselsouthblackartshow.eventbrite.com.

“This is the one of a number of activities at the center that will promote South Dade art and South Dade artists,” said former County Commissioner Dennis C. Moss, who along with Director Diara Zeigler, is leading the effort at the South Dade Black History Center.

The Basel South Black Art show will feature the work of local artists, many with ties to South Dade including, Rodney Royal, Collie Coats, Robert McKnight, Fredrick Rich, G. Darkins, Kareem Fletcher, and Kyon White-Royal.

The South Dade Black History Center Advisory Board at the Larcenia J. Bullard Plaza, under the Office of Community Advocacy, was created by an ordinance sponsored by Commissioner Kionne McGhee. The Board operates as a catalyst for civic events, showcasing the history of South Miami-Dade County’s Black communities, serving as an art and cultural center; and providing the community with retail and commercial rental spaces.

“People of African descent began living in Miami-Dade County in the late 1800s. Their ancestors were from other parts of the United States, as well as nations across the world including The Bahamas, Cuba, Haiti, Jamaica, the West Indies, other Caribbean islands, and nations in Africa, and Central and South America. Black people helped the County develop into the thriving metropolis it is today and, among other things, made significant contributions to its infrastructure and cultural, political, and social landscapes,” said Commissioner Moss. “I am thrilled to have this Center to preserve our history, and be able to have events like this one, which would not be possible without the backing of supporters like Commissioner Kionne McGhee and others.”