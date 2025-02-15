The 19th Annual Classics by the Bay Car Show returns to Homestead Bayfront Park on February 23

On Sunday, February 23, 2025, from 9am to 3pm, Homestead Bayfront Park and Marina will host the 19th Annual Classics by the Bay Car Show, featuring an impressive display of classic cars from various makes and models. This Miami-Dade County heritage park event will also include food trucks, a kid zone, a DJ, and plenty of classic car exhibitions.

The family-friendly event, presented by the Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation, and Open Spaces Department in partnership with Miami-Dade County District 9 Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee, will offer something for everyone. A special highlight will be an adopt-a-pet booth hosted by the Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department, where visitors can meet adoptable dogs in the Hope vehicle.

Admission to the car show is free, and attendees can pay the $10 parking fee using the Pay by Phone app or at the on-site Pay-Station.

Sponsors for this year’s event include Bulls Eye, La Playa Grill, the City of Homestead, and the Kiwanis Club of Homestead.