Teen pleads guilty in fatal 2024 Hialeah crash that killed three women from same family

A teenager who was allegedly speeding and joyriding in his parents’ car when he caused a crash that killed three women in Hialeah last year has pleaded guilty to the charges. Maykoll Santiesteban, now 16, appeared in court on Friday, wearing a brown jail jumpsuit due to his age, to enter the guilty plea for the April 23, 2024 crash. At the time of the crash, Santiesteban was 15 but is being charged as an adult. Prosecutors opposed a plea deal, so Santiesteban and his attorney chose to plead guilty and leave the final decision to the judge.

Santiesteban now faces the possibility of decades in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to the crash. The judge told him that, based on the charges, he could be sentenced to up to 65 years in prison. She indicated that she would review the case and may reach a sentencing decision by the end of March.

Santiesteban, who was accompanied by his parents in the courtroom, spoke quietly as he acknowledged the consequences of his guilty plea. When asked if he understood the potential 65-year sentence, he responded, “Yes.” Defense attorneys are advocating for a significantly shorter sentence, hoping for leniency given the circumstances.

Attorney Scott Kotler clarified that his client could face up to six years in prison, but as a youthful offender, he would be treated as a juvenile. The judge could also impose a combination of prison time, house arrest, and probation, potentially adding up to six years in total.

According to Hialeah Police, Santiesteban had taken his parents’ car for a joyride with friends when he crashed into another vehicle at an intersection on Southeast 5th Street. The other car was carrying a mother, her daughter, and an aunt, who had been out to buy food.

The tragic crash claimed the lives of Yarina Garcia Hernandez, 39, and her aunt, Gloria Hernandez Molina, 71, on the day of the incident. Liliana Hernandez Molina, 66, the mother of Garcia Hernandez and sister of Hernandez Molina, was severely injured and spent five months fighting for her life before ultimately passing away. The crash left a lasting impact on the families involved, with the loss of three loved ones in such a devastating manner.

Surveillance footage from around the neighborhood captured the fast-moving SUV as it sped through the area. Police reported that Santiesteban was driving over 80 mph in a 30 mph zone at the time of the crash. Following the incident, Santiesteban was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide and other related offenses. He had pleaded not guilty last year but later decided to plead guilty, acknowledging the seriousness of the situation. He has remained behind bars since his arrest.