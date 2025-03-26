Tamarac unveils $1 million scholarship initiative for local students

Tamarac is launching a new scholarship program that will award up to $2,500 each to select students to help fund their education at a college, university, or trade school.

The Tamarac Scholars initiative will provide $112,500 in scholarships annually to students across the city, along with $22,500 in funding to CareerSource Broward to secure five additional internships for Tamarac students aged 16 to 18. Additionally, $3,750 will be allocated annually to each of the city’s three public schools to support programs of their choice.

The program is funded by a $150,000 annual donation from Waste Management, amounting to more than $1 million over seven years. The initiative was spearheaded by Commissioner Morey Wright, who highlighted its potential to address financial barriers faced by local students.

Applications for the scholarship program will open at 9 a.m. on April 1, 2025. Scholarships will be available to Tamarac residents attending a two-year or four-year college, university, or trade school. Applicants must provide residency verification and an acceptance letter from their school or program. They will also need to submit their name, address, email, and city district number. Only online applications will be accepted.

“Tamarac Scholars is a comprehensive program that will not only provide scholarships but also offer internships and funding to local public schools,” Wright said.

- Advertisement -

Wright noted that inspiration for the program came after a teacher from Millennium 6-12 Collegiate Academy reached out for funding to help the school’s track team compete in a county championship. Additionally, many residents had inquired about summer job opportunities for teenagers and assistance with college expenses. Due to funding shortfalls, CareerSource Broward has had to reject around 40 Tamarac students annually, he added.

“In trying to find a solution to all the issues I heard, I learned about an innovative program called Birmingham Promise and proposed Tamarac Scholars as a similar initiative, using donations from Waste Management to address these challenges,” Wright explained.

Representatives from Tamarac’s public schools and CareerSource Broward will attend the March 26 commission meeting to receive checks from the Tamarac Scholars program, officials confirmed.