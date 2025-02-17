Sunrise earns Bronze bicycle-friendly status—What it means for residents

The City of Sunrise has once again been recognized for its efforts to improve cycling infrastructure, earning a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community (BFC) designation from the League of American Bicyclists. This places Sunrise among just 24 Florida cities acknowledged for making biking safer and more accessible.

The award, which must be renewed every four years, reflects Sunrise’s ongoing commitment to creating bike-friendly streets, expanding cycling programs, and promoting alternative transportation. But beyond the accolade, what does this actually mean for its population of almost 100,000 residents (many of whom are Caribbean Americans)?

A safer, more accessible Sunrise for cyclists

With this recognition, Sunrise is being credited for its investment in bike lanes, safety initiatives, and community cycling events. These efforts benefit not just avid cyclists, but also families, commuters, and anyone looking for a more sustainable way to get around.

According to Bill Nesper, Executive Director of the League of American Bicyclists, cities that prioritize cycling create healthier, more connected communities. “Bicycling is more than just a mode of transportation—it’s a powerful tool for building sustainability and improving quality of life,” Nesper said.

The League evaluates cities based on bike infrastructure, education programs, policy enforcement, and engagement efforts like “Bike to Work Day.” While Sunrise’s Bronze status recognizes meaningful progress, it also highlights room for improvement.

- Advertisement -

To move up to Silver or Gold status, Sunrise would need to expand its bike lane network, improve connectivity between neighborhoods, and introduce more safety measures for cyclists. The ranking system serves as both recognition and motivation, encouraging cities to keep investing in bike-friendly policies.

For now, Sunrise residents can take pride in knowing their city is on the national map for biking initiatives. Whether it’s for commuting, recreation, or exercise, cycling in Sunrise is becoming safer and more accessible—one bike lane at a time.