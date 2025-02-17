South Florida News

Sunrise earns Bronze bicycle-friendly status—What it means for residents

Sunrise earns Bronze Bicycle-Friendly Status
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The City of Sunrise has once again been recognized for its efforts to improve cycling infrastructure, earning a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community (BFC) designation from the League of American Bicyclists. This places Sunrise among just 24 Florida cities acknowledged for making biking safer and more accessible.

The award, which must be renewed every four years, reflects Sunrise’s ongoing commitment to creating bike-friendly streets, expanding cycling programs, and promoting alternative transportation. But beyond the accolade, what does this actually mean for its population of almost 100,000 residents (many of whom are Caribbean Americans)?

A safer, more accessible Sunrise for cyclists

With this recognition, Sunrise is being credited for its investment in bike lanes, safety initiatives, and community cycling events. These efforts benefit not just avid cyclists, but also families, commuters, and anyone looking for a more sustainable way to get around.

According to Bill Nesper, Executive Director of the League of American Bicyclists, cities that prioritize cycling create healthier, more connected communities. “Bicycling is more than just a mode of transportation—it’s a powerful tool for building sustainability and improving quality of life,” Nesper said.

The League evaluates cities based on bike infrastructure, education programs, policy enforcement, and engagement efforts like “Bike to Work Day.” While Sunrise’s Bronze status recognizes meaningful progress, it also highlights room for improvement.

- Advertisement -

To move up to Silver or Gold status, Sunrise would need to expand its bike lane network, improve connectivity between neighborhoods, and introduce more safety measures for cyclists. The ranking system serves as both recognition and motivation, encouraging cities to keep investing in bike-friendly policies.

For now, Sunrise residents can take pride in knowing their city is on the national map for biking initiatives. Whether it’s for commuting, recreation, or exercise, cycling in Sunrise is becoming safer and more accessible—one bike lane at a time.

More Stories

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Vybz Kartel

Vybz Kartel to receive MOBO Impact Award

Skip to content