 Student arrested after threatening message found in bathroom at Flanagan High School

Student Arrested After Threatening Message Found in Bathroom at Flanagan High School
By Jovani Davis

A student was arrested after a written threat was discovered in a bathroom at Charles W. Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines, police reported. The Pembroke Pines Police Department announced Friday that the threat was found in the school’s restroom, prompting an immediate investigation. Officers swiftly identified and arrested the student responsible.

ATTENTION FLANAGAN HIGH PARENTS: A written threat was found inside of a bathroom at Flanagan High School. Our officers quickly identified the student & arrested them. There was no credible threat made against the students, staff or campus. The school remains safe & secure.

Police emphasized that there was no credible threat made against the students, staff, or the school campus, and that the school remained safe and secure.

In a message to Flanagan High School parents, police assured the community that the situation had been resolved and urged parents to discuss with their children the seriousness of making school threats.  “Our department is once again asking parents to please speak to their children about the seriousness of making school threats,” police said in a statement. “The Pembroke Pines Police Department will utilize every resource available to fully investigate these threats, and those responsible will be arrested.”

