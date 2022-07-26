South Florida to benefit from high-speed train service

Plans are underway for a high-speed train service to operate between Miami and Orlando. The plans are being undertaken by a privately-owned company, Brightline which already provides inter-city rail routes connecting Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach. The new route is expected to open in early 2023.

Current travel times between Miami and Fort Lauderdale have been significantly reduced compared to traveling by car in peak traffic periods. The train trip between Miami and Fort Lauderdale now takes under 30 minutes, and between Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach, travel time is 35 minutes. Brightline prioritises frequent departures for Florida and offers 17 daily trips in each direction.

The train service is expected to make transportation less cumbersome as the route will not only be fast but offers a convenient and comfortable alternative for traveling in South Florida. Each Brightline train is equipped with Wi-Fi service, reclining seats, and USB ports for charging electronic devices. Ticket costs start at $10 to over $100 depending on the travel distance and service option selected. Customers have the choice of ‘Smart’ or ‘Premium’ service with the latter offering complimentary snacks and beverages.

Mayor of Orlando, Buddy Dyer welcomed the expansion of the train service routes. “This new higher speed rail service will serve as an important connector between South and Central Florida as we continue to expand our transit options and work to ensure reliable transportation is available for everyone who wants to live, work or visit Orlando,” he said.

Brightline intends to continue expanding. The company has already started construction for two stations: an Aventura station (between Miami and Fort Lauderdale) and a Boca Raton station (between Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach). Both are expected to open in December 2022.