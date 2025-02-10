South Florida beaches reopen after tar balls wash ashore

Fort Lauderdale beaches reopened to swimmers on Sunday after an oily substance resembling tar balls washed up along the coastline. The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the source of the substance, which is suspected to be linked to an oil spill. Beachgoers reported seeing dark clumps of the substance on the sand.

The substances were reported in the Palm Beach, Pompano Beach and Deerfield Beach areas on Saturday

As a precautionary measure, beaches were temporarily closed from Lifeguard Tower One in Port Everglades to Lifeguard Tower 10 at Riomar Street until the situation was assessed.

Tar balls are solid or semi-solid lumps of oil that can range in size from pinhead-sized fragments to around 30 centimeters (nearly 12 inches) in diameter. These sticky substances are typically the result of offshore petroleum production, discharges during marine transportation, or naturally occurring seepage from the ocean floor, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has described tar balls as a “nuisance.” For those who come into contact with the residue, the agency recommends rinsing the affected area with fresh water and gently scraping off the substance. To further clean the area, the DEP suggests using mineral oil or a grease-removing agent, followed by another rinse to remove any remaining residue.