Six injured after van crashes into house in northwestern Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A van crashed into a house early Friday morning in northwestern Miami-Dade County, leaving six people injured.

Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the cause of the crash, which occurred when the driver veered off Northwest 119th Street.

Emergency crews from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene, located in a neighborhood east of Interstate 95 and south of North Miami.

According to fire rescue officials, one of the six individuals was placed under a trauma alert, while the other five sustained minor injuries.