Renowned Jamaican artist Andy Ballentine honored with proclamation in North Lauderdale

Jamaican artist Andy Ballentine
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Acclaimed Jamaican artist Andy Ballentine has been honored with an official proclamation from the City of North Lauderdale, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the arts and his impact on the community.

The ceremony, held on March 13, 2025, celebrated Ballentine’s dedication to cultural enrichment and his ability to inspire through his vibrant and evocative artwork.

Ballentine, known for his dynamic paintings that capture the essence of Caribbean life, has long been a pillar in the art world. His work spans genres such as landscape, abstract, cubism, and still life, with a particular focus on Jamaican culture, history, and everyday life. Over the years, he has gained international acclaim, showcasing his art at prestigious exhibitions like Art Basel in Switzerland and New York Art Week. His pieces are also featured in prominent locations, including Jamaican resorts like Couples in Ocho Rios and Swept Away in Negril, as well as the office of the Icelandic Ambassador.

Beyond his artistry, Ballentine has been an active philanthropist, serving as an ambassador for Spanish Town High School, his alma mater. For over two decades, he has supported students through financial aid and mentorship, fostering the next generation of creative minds. In 2007, the school honored him for excellence in visual arts, solidifying his legacy both locally and internationally.

Receiving this proclamation marks another milestone in Ballentine’s distinguished career, reinforcing his influence not only as an artist but as a cultural bridge-builder. His work is widely recognized for its ability to connect communities, evoke powerful emotions, and tell stories through rich textures and bold colors.

“This honor means a lot to me. Art is my way of giving back, of sharing my soul with the world. To have the City of North Lauderdale acknowledge my contributions is truly humbling,” Ballentine said.

With this recognition, Ballentine continues to pave the way for future artists while elevating Caribbean and international art on the global stage. His work stands as a testament to resilience, passion, and the boundless power of creativity.

For more on Andy Ballentine and his upcoming projects, visit: www.andyballentinefineart.com.

