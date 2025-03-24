Protesters in Miramar join nationwide rallies against USPS privatization

Postal workers and their supporters gathered at a busy intersection in Miramar on Sunday, joining a nationwide movement to oppose a push toward the privatization of the U.S. Postal Service.

The rally, held at Flamingo Road and Miramar Parkway, was part of a broader wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators held signs that read “Fight Like Hell” and chanted, voicing concerns that proposed changes could lead to mass layoffs, higher costs for customers, and reduced mail service, especially in rural communities.

At the center of the controversy is a March 14 proposal from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, which aims to cut billions in costs by slashing at least 10,000 postal jobs and shutting down some post offices. Supporters of the plan argue it’s necessary to address the agency’s financial struggles, which saw USPS lose $9.5 billion in the last fiscal year.

Mark Dimondstein, president of the American Postal Workers Union (APWU), acknowledged that mail volume has declined due to the rise of electronic billing but pointed out that package deliveries have increased. He warned that privatization could benefit wealthy investors at the expense of everyday Americans.

“There are a handful of billionaires who want to take a public service and turn it into a private business,” Dimondstein said.

Local postal workers in Miramar echoed those concerns.

“If they privatize the postal service, it’s not just our jobs on the line—it’s the people who depend on affordable mail service,” said protester Jonathon McKenzie, a longtime USPS employee. “Rural communities, seniors, and small businesses will be hit the hardest.”

The fight over the future of USPS has intensified in recent weeks, with more than 260 rallies taking place nationwide. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has floated the idea of merging USPS with the Commerce Department, calling the agency a “tremendous loser” financially. Tech billionaire Elon Musk has also voiced support for privatization, adding fuel to the debate.

Despite mounting pressure from federal officials, postal workers insist they are not backing down. As job cuts loom in the coming weeks, more demonstrations are expected as the battle to keep USPS a public institution continues.