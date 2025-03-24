South Florida News

Protesters in Miramar join nationwide rallies against USPS privatization

USPS privatization
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Postal workers and their supporters gathered at a busy intersection in Miramar on Sunday, joining a nationwide movement to oppose a push toward the privatization of the U.S. Postal Service.

The rally, held at Flamingo Road and Miramar Parkway, was part of a broader wave of protests across the country. Demonstrators held signs that read “Fight Like Hell” and chanted, voicing concerns that proposed changes could lead to mass layoffs, higher costs for customers, and reduced mail service, especially in rural communities.

At the center of the controversy is a March 14 proposal from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, which aims to cut billions in costs by slashing at least 10,000 postal jobs and shutting down some post offices. Supporters of the plan argue it’s necessary to address the agency’s financial struggles, which saw USPS lose $9.5 billion in the last fiscal year.

Mark Dimondstein, president of the American Postal Workers Union (APWU), acknowledged that mail volume has declined due to the rise of electronic billing but pointed out that package deliveries have increased. He warned that privatization could benefit wealthy investors at the expense of everyday Americans.

“There are a handful of billionaires who want to take a public service and turn it into a private business,” Dimondstein said.

- Advertisement -

Local postal workers in Miramar echoed those concerns.

“If they privatize the postal service, it’s not just our jobs on the line—it’s the people who depend on affordable mail service,” said protester Jonathon McKenzie, a longtime USPS employee. “Rural communities, seniors, and small businesses will be hit the hardest.”

The fight over the future of USPS has intensified in recent weeks, with more than 260 rallies taking place nationwide. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has floated the idea of merging USPS with the Commerce Department, calling the agency a “tremendous loser” financially. Tech billionaire Elon Musk has also voiced support for privatization, adding fuel to the debate.

Despite mounting pressure from federal officials, postal workers insist they are not backing down. As job cuts loom in the coming weeks, more demonstrations are expected as the battle to keep USPS a public institution continues.

More Stories

82562741007-miami-wildfire-march-19-2025

Massive Miami-Dade wildfire 80% contained, major roads reopen

Firefighters have made significant progress in containing a massive wildfire in Southwest Miami-Dade, with officials confirming on Monday that the blaze is now 80%...
Immigrants Florida

Cuban immigrants detained at South Florida ICE check-ins amid crackdown

Federal authorities in South Florida have recently detained at least 18 Cuban immigrants during scheduled immigration appointments, according to the Miami Herald, signaling a...
Broward salary BCPS

BCPS launches Small Business Certification Series to boost government contracting

Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) has announced the launch of its highly anticipated Small Business Certification Series, offering local entrepreneurs a valuable opportunity to...
Keon Hardemon Miami-dade

Miami-Dade nonprofits accuse Commissioner Keon Hardemon is blocking funding and housing projects

The Neighbors and Neighbors Association (NANA) and the Circle of Brotherhood, two prominent Miami-Dade nonprofit organizations, are calling out County Commissioner Keon Hardemon for...
DMV Miami

Miami-Dade officials uncover DMV appointment scalping scheme

Officials with the Miami-Dade Tax Collector’s Office have uncovered a widespread scheme in which appointment scalpers are profiting from selling Department of Motor Vehicles...
Broward students attack teacher

Two Broward students to be tried as adults after violent attack on teacher

Two Broward students accused of brutally attacking their teacher at Dillard High School will face charges as adults, following their arrests for the violent...
82562741007-miami-wildfire-march-19-2025

Miami wildfire 65 percent contained as of Saturday

Firefighters have made significant progress in containing a large wildfire in Southwest Miami-Dade that has been burning for over a week. Officially named the 344...
Broward County Transit Coree Cuff Lonergan

Broward County Transit CEO honored among COMTO’s Women Who Move the Nation

Coree Cuff Lonergan, CEO and General Manager of Broward County Transit (BCT), has been recognized as one of the distinguished recipients of the COMTO...
miami-dade-bush-fire

Massive Miami-Dade brush fire now 30% contained, officials say

A massive brush fire in southern Miami-Dade County has now grown to 26,437 acres, surpassing the size of California’s Palisades Fire from earlier this...
tax fraud

South Florida tax preparer jailed for filing fraudulent returns

The owner of a South Florida tax preparation business has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for filing fraudulent tax returns...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Tuberculosis cases surge in the Americas, says PAHO

Tuberculosis cases surge in the Americas, says PAHO

Skip to content