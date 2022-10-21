fbpx
Pompano Beach Attempted murder suspect Otis Washington arrested in Georgia

By Santana Salmon

Pompano Beach attempted murder suspect Otis Washington was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 19, following a short pursuit with law enforcement officers in Clayton County, Georgia.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives, a warrant was issued for Washington’s arrest after a man was found shot in Pompano Beach last December.

According to the police report the shooting occurred at approximately 3:25 a.m., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, near the 1400 block of Northwest 31st Avenue in Pompano Beach. BSO deputies were notified of a ShotSpotter alert in the area.

When units responded to investigate, they located an adult male victim and immediately began performing life-saving measures until Pompano Beach Fire Rescue arrived. Paramedics then transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

The preliminary investigation revealed a verbal dispute between multiple subjects occurred prior to the shooting. Through investigative methods, detectives say Washington was identified as the shooter. A Crime Stoppers flyer was distributed to the public on Friday, Aug. 19, in an attempt to locate Washington.

Otis Washington was taken into custody Wednesday evening in Clayton County. He is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face one charge of attempted murder in the first degree.

The investigation continues.

 

