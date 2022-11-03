fbpx
Pedestrian dies after being hit by Tri-Rail Train

File Photo
By Santana Salmon

A pedestrian died after being hit by a Tri-Rail Train. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit says it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.

According to the official police report shortly after 5 :00a.m. on Tuesday, November 1, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a crash involving a Tri-Rail train and a pedestrian in the area of West Prospect Road and Northwest Ninth Avenue in Oakland Park.

BSO deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to the area where deputies located an individual who had been struck by the southbound train. The individual was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the train engineer, the pedestrian crouched down in a fetal position on the tracks as the train approached. Following the impact, the engineer immediately stopped the train and contacted emergency services.

Tri-Rail is a commuter rail line linking Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach. The Tri prefix in the name refers to the three counties served by the railroad: Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade.

Florida has by far, the deadliest train lines in America, with a death occurring for every 37,000 miles traveled.

 

