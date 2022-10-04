Palm Beach Deputy attacked by pit bull while issuing search warrant

A pit bull attacked a Palm Beach County deputy (PBSO) when he tried to issue a search warrant at a home on 5400 block of Eadie Place West Palm Beach.

PBSO Detectives were called to assist the West Palm Beach Police Department with a search warrant regarding one of their investigations. Once the search warrant was received PBSO detectives began to enter the home on Eadie Place.

According to the official police report as soon as deputies entered the home to clear the residence, a pit bull charged and attacked one deputy.

The second deputy discharged his firearm striking the pit bull while it was attacking the deputy. The bullet traveled through the pit bull and hit the deputy.

The PBSO deputy was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.