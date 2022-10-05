Palm Beach County to heighten Awareness of Domestic Violence throughout October

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Awareness is essential because domestic violence takes place in our nation every minute of every day, occurring just about every 15 seconds. Palm Beach County issued 1,221 Intimate Partner Violence injunctions for protection in the first eight months of the year.

In collaboration with community partners, Palm Beach County Victim Services and Certified Rape Crisis Center have teamed up to heighten awareness about domestic violence through various events during October. Some of the events include “Canines for Comfort,” “Autumn Shades of Wellness,” and “Wear Purple Day.” Library displays featuring the “Empty Place at the Table” art exhibit will be available to the community at five Palm Beach County Library System locations. To see the library locations and full schedule of events, visit: https://fb.me/e/33QxVtY1U

Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) was launched nationwide in October 1987 as a way to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness for those issues. Over the past 30+ years, much progress has been made to support domestic violence victims and survivors, to hold abusers accountable, and to create and update legislation to further those goals. This year’s campaign theme, #Every1KnowsSome1, strives to highlight how common domestic violence is and that it is more than physical violence.

Palm Beach County Victim Services and Certified Rape Crisis Center victim advocates are available 24/7 to respond to victims of violent crimes. Helpline staff is also available for immediate support. For assistance, contact the helpline at 561-833-7273.

For more information on the schedule of events, contact Jacqueline Jackson at Jjackson4@pbcgov.org.