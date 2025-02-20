Yvette-Colbourne-278x90
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation awards $150,000 in scholarships to students

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation
By Joanne Clark

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation (PBCSF) has announced the recipients of its 2025 Youth Scholarship Program, awarding 15 outstanding high school seniors with $2,500 scholarships for their freshman year of college. Each scholarship is renewable for up to four years, bringing the foundation’s annual commitment to student education to $150,000.

Now in its 11th year, the scholarship program selects students who were nominated by a sworn employee of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO). The initiative aims to support local youth in their pursuit of higher education, whether at a college, university, or trade school.

The 2025 scholarship recipients are:

  • Reilly Baltazar – Glades Day School, Florida State University
  • Kaylee Coleman – Forest Hill High School, University of Florida
  • Janvietane Desire – Crossroads Academy, Florida Gulf Coast University
  • Matthew Estrella – Wellington High School, Florida International University
  • Ke’Tara Hade – Glades Central High School, Florida A&M University
  • Klayton Ilhardt – Jupiter High School, University of Chicago
  • Germina Joseph – Boynton Beach High School, Bethune-Cookman University
  • Genesis Mendoza – Forest Hill High School, Florida Atlantic University
  • William Perez, Jr. – Everglades Preparatory Academy, Palm Beach State College
  • Ezequiel Ramirez – Pahokee High School, Michigan Technological University
  • Elizabeth Robles – Pahokee High School, University of Florida
  • Esmeralda Rodriguez – Santaluces High School, Palm Beach State College
  • Maria Saad – Lake Worth High School, Palm Beach State College
  • Kenson Small – Everglades Preparatory Academy, Bethune-Cookman University
  • Logan Wilkins – Glades Day School, Tallahassee State College (Sponsored by The Drasner Family Foundation)

The students will be officially recognized and awarded their scholarships at a luncheon on March 2 at noon at the National Polo Center in Wellington.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting underprivileged children through initiatives like the Youth Scholarship Program and Shop with a Cop. The foundation also plays a vital role in enhancing deputy safety by funding new equipment and providing critical support to specialized units such as K-9, Domestic Violence, and Gang Units. Additionally, the foundation assists PBSO employees facing financial hardships.

Through these efforts, the PBCSF continues to make a lasting impact on the lives of local youth and law enforcement personnel, reinforcing its commitment to the Palm Beach County community.

