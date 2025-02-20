Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation awards $150,000 in scholarships to students

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation (PBCSF) has announced the recipients of its 2025 Youth Scholarship Program, awarding 15 outstanding high school seniors with $2,500 scholarships for their freshman year of college. Each scholarship is renewable for up to four years, bringing the foundation’s annual commitment to student education to $150,000.

Now in its 11th year, the scholarship program selects students who were nominated by a sworn employee of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO). The initiative aims to support local youth in their pursuit of higher education, whether at a college, university, or trade school.

The 2025 scholarship recipients are:

Reilly Baltazar – Glades Day School, Florida State University

– Glades Day School, Florida State University Kaylee Coleman – Forest Hill High School, University of Florida

– Forest Hill High School, University of Florida Janvietane Desire – Crossroads Academy, Florida Gulf Coast University

– Crossroads Academy, Florida Gulf Coast University Matthew Estrella – Wellington High School, Florida International University

– Wellington High School, Florida International University Ke’Tara Hade – Glades Central High School, Florida A&M University

– Glades Central High School, Florida A&M University Klayton Ilhardt – Jupiter High School, University of Chicago

– Jupiter High School, University of Chicago Germina Joseph – Boynton Beach High School, Bethune-Cookman University

– Boynton Beach High School, Bethune-Cookman University Genesis Mendoza – Forest Hill High School, Florida Atlantic University

– Forest Hill High School, Florida Atlantic University William Perez, Jr. – Everglades Preparatory Academy, Palm Beach State College

– Everglades Preparatory Academy, Palm Beach State College Ezequiel Ramirez – Pahokee High School, Michigan Technological University

– Pahokee High School, Michigan Technological University Elizabeth Robles – Pahokee High School, University of Florida

– Pahokee High School, University of Florida Esmeralda Rodriguez – Santaluces High School, Palm Beach State College

– Santaluces High School, Palm Beach State College Maria Saad – Lake Worth High School, Palm Beach State College

– Lake Worth High School, Palm Beach State College Kenson Small – Everglades Preparatory Academy, Bethune-Cookman University

– Everglades Preparatory Academy, Bethune-Cookman University Logan Wilkins – Glades Day School, Tallahassee State College (Sponsored by The Drasner Family Foundation)

The students will be officially recognized and awarded their scholarships at a luncheon on March 2 at noon at the National Polo Center in Wellington.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting underprivileged children through initiatives like the Youth Scholarship Program and Shop with a Cop. The foundation also plays a vital role in enhancing deputy safety by funding new equipment and providing critical support to specialized units such as K-9, Domestic Violence, and Gang Units. Additionally, the foundation assists PBSO employees facing financial hardships.

Through these efforts, the PBCSF continues to make a lasting impact on the lives of local youth and law enforcement personnel, reinforcing its commitment to the Palm Beach County community.