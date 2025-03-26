Palm Beach County launches assistance portal to support growing homeless population

In response to a significant increase in homelessness, Palm Beach County’s Community Services Department has introduced a new referral portal aimed at assisting unsheltered residents. This initiative seeks to streamline access to essential resources, shelters, and supportive services for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

The portal is designed for use by those currently without shelter, concerned community members wishing to help, and local law enforcement officers identifying individuals in crisis. Upon submission, referrals are directed to the Homeless Outreach Team (HOT), which coordinates the provision of appropriate assistance.

This development comes in the wake of the latest Point-in-Time (PIT) Count, conducted in January 2024, which reported approximately 2,126 homeless individuals in Palm Beach County—a 15% increase from the previous year’s count of around 1,855. This upward trend reflects a broader statewide concern, with Florida’s homeless population estimated at nearly 31,000 individuals as of 2024.

The county has also set up eight self-service kiosks throughout the region, allowing residents to access the portal in person. These kiosks are equipped with touch screens, menus of available services and programs, and built-in scanner/printers. The locations include:

North County Senior Center – 5217 Northlake Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens - Advertisement -

Mid County Senior Center – 3680 Lake Worth Road, Lake Worth

Community Services Department Service Center – 810 Datura Street, West Palm Beach

Community Services Department Service Center – 1699 Wingfield Street, Lake Worth

Community Services Department Service Center – 1440 MLK Blvd., Riviera Beach

Community Services Department Service Center – 38754 State Road 80, Belle Glade

Palm Beach County Main Library – 3650 Summit Blvd., West Palm Beach

Homeless Coalition PBC – 345 S. Congress Ave., Delray Beach

Residents can access the Assistance Portal online at www.pbcgov.com/communityservices or visit any of the designated kiosk locations for support. This initiative underscores Palm Beach County’s dedication to improving the coordination and efficiency of services for its unsheltered population.