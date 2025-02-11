Palm Beach corrections deputy killed while returning home in targeted attack

A Palm Beach County corrections deputy, Basil Powell, was tragically shot and killed Monday evening in what authorities describe as an ambush. The 39-year-old deputy, who had been with the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) for three years, was targeted while returning home.

The incident occurred just after 7:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Northwest Avenue D in Belle Glade, located about 46 miles west of Palm Beach. Authorities say Powell was immediately fired upon as he exited his vehicle. He was rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

PBSO officials confirmed that the shooting was a targeted attack, but emphasized that it was not related to his duties as a corrections deputy. No arrests have been made in connection to the killing.

Powell had been assigned to the West Corrections Center since being hired in October 2021. PBSO expressed deep sorrow over the loss, stating, “We are distraught to say the least. PBSO once again stands together, honoring our deputy’s memory and supporting his family, friends, and colleagues through this time of immense sorrow.”

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.