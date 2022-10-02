Open Enrollment for More Than 370 Miami Dade Magnet Programs Begins October 1

Miami-Dade County Public Schools will begin accepting Magnet program applications for the 2023-2024 school year, as of on October 1. Applications will be accepted through January 15, 2023.

More than 370 Magnet programs for all grade levels will offer specialized courses with unique thematic strands of study that focus on students’ special interests, talents, and abilities.

Through M-DCPS’ Magnet programs, students prepare to thrive and excel in post-secondary education and in the workplace. Some of the available programs include STArts Visual/Graphic Arts (Science, Technology and Arts Exploration & Innovation), Gaming/Design & Animation, Coding and App Development, Criminal Justice, Global Trade & Logistics, Building Trades & Construction Design Technology, just to name a few!

- Advertisement -

Beginning October 1st, the Magnet application system can be accessed at miamimagnets.org and will be available in multiple languages.

To stay informed, follow us on social media @miamimagnets. For additional information, please call 305-995-1922 to relate to the Magnet staff or visit our website: miamimagnets.org

For the most up-to-date information, please download the Dadeschools Mobile App to your iPhone or Android device.