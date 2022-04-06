fbpx
Off-Cycle Magnet applications now open for public schools in Miami-Dade County

Miami Dade Public School Magnet Schools
By Santana Salmon

Off-Cycle Magnet applications are now open for public schools in Miami-Dade County (M-DCPS). The application process gives students a second chance of getting into Miami-Dade Magnet schools for the 2022-2023 academic year. Parents may apply on behalf of their children throughout the start of the coming school year.

Students who meet the eligibility criteria for schools with more availability may have a greater chance of getting in. A news release from the M-DCPS said, “Schools that have fewer applicants than seats available may be accepting applications on a first-come, first-serve basis.” Student admittance is usually done via computerized random selection.

Parents with school-aged children or students who already attend Miami-Dade Public Schools are eligible to apply. Children or students must have an interest in a Magnet school theme of study. The themes are liberal arts, virtual options, international programs, visual and performing arts, and science, technology engineering and math (STEM).

Information on available Magnet seats and how to apply for the 2022-2023 school year is available on the Miami-Dade County Magnet Schools website, miamimagnets.org. Parents may send their applications online or by mail.

Parents are encouraged to submit applications for their children to a maximum of five Magnet schools. Each school sees only the parts of the application that pertain to them. A wait-list status at other Magnet schools will not be affected even if students get an off-cycle Magnet seat.

By April 13, 2022, schools who have less applicants than seats available may be accepting applications on a first-come, first-serve basis. Parents must contact individual schools about availability. All applicants must meet entrance requirements for each program.

Magnet programs expand educational opportunities for students from a variety of backgrounds, with special talents, and shared interests. The programs provide specialized courses of study that meet the educational interests of students and satisfy mandatory learning objectives, while encouraging diversity.

 

