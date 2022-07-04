New Website Launched to Help Broward Renters Understand Their Rights

Broward County has launched a new website to help tenants understand their rights under Florida law as rents continue to increase in South Florida. The website provides a one-stop-shop with resources for renters including access to the new Tenant Bill of Rights which landlords are required to distribute to all new renters. The website also addresses concerns regarding tenant/landlord issues, termination notices, lease renewals, and evictions.

As part of a new ordinance adopted by the County Commission earlier this month, landlords are required to provide the Tenant Bill of Rights when the renter signs the lease. The Board has approved a law that requires landlords to give not less than 60 days’ notice prior to termination of leases for tenants facing rent increases of more than 5%. It applies to all renters whether they have month-to-month or annual lease agreements. It also requires landlords of residential rental units to provide written notice to tenants regarding late fees under their rental agreements.

A rental unit must generally include plumbing and heating that is compliant with all applicable codes, be reasonably free from pests, and have fully functioning and locking doors and windows, among other requirements. Structures in Broward County must also meet all applicable building, housing, and health codes.

The County will enforce both Ordinances in the Broward Municipal Services District. In addition, it encourages local enforcement of the Ordinances by municipal code enforcement officers. During the COVID-19 pandemic, an influx of people moved to Florida with higher wages. As a result, there is an upsurge in rental rates in Florida. Worse of all, many residents were forced to leave their homes because of expensive rent increases with short notice.

The South Florida region saw the highest rent increases in the country in the past year. Realtor.com statistics indicate that the median rent in the tri-county area that includes Broward, Palm Beach, and Miami Counties increased 57 percent from March 2021 to March 2022.