South Florida News

Mural honoring Parkland victim Joaquin Oliver unveiled in Washington, DC

Joaquin Oliver Parkland victim
Photo: 7News
By Sheri-kae McLeod

A powerful new mural honoring Parkland school shooting victim Joaquin Oliver was unveiled Monday in Washington, D.C., serving as a tribute to gun violence victims and a call for gun reform across the United States.

The artwork, titled We Demand Change, was created by renowned activist-artist Shepard Fairey, best known for his HOPE poster from former President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign. Fairey collaborated with Oliver’s father, Manuel Oliver, to bring the piece to life. The mural was originally designed in 2022 and displayed at various March for Our Lives rallies nationwide before finding its permanent home in the nation’s capital.

“I’ve seen how art can shift the conversation and bring us together in politically and culturally meaningful ways,” Fairey said at the unveiling. “After meeting Joaquin’s parents, I wanted to create an image that helped continue the conversation around gun safety and violence. I hope this mural, so close to the White House, serves as both a tribute to victims and a reminder that the fight for sensible gun reform is ongoing.”

Joaquin Oliver, nicknamed “Guac,” was one of 17 students and staff members killed during the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in February 2018. Since his tragic death, his parents, Manuel and Patricia Oliver, have become leading voices in the fight for stricter gun laws, using activism and art to push for meaningful change.

During the unveiling, Patricia Oliver emphasized the mural’s deeper significance. “This mural is more than a painting. It is a goal—to keep fighting to honor Joaquin’s life and our actions,” she said.

- Advertisement -

The Parkland shooter, Nikolas Cruz, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. In October 2022, a jury spared him the death penalty, instead recommending a life sentence. The decision was met with disappointment from many victims’ families, who had hoped for the death penalty. Cruz formally received his sentence in November 2022.

The mural, located at 7th and H streets in Northwest D.C., is expected to serve as a lasting visual reminder of the urgent need for gun reform in America.

More Stories

farmworkers florida Jamaicans

Could child labor be the solution to jobs done by illegal immigrants in Florida?

Florida, a state home to large populations of undocumented immigrants from the Caribbean and Latin America, is struggling with a growing labor shortage, particularly...
Miami unveils official FIFA World Cup 26 host city poster

Miami unveils official FIFA World Cup 26 host city poster

The FIFA World Cup 26™ Miami Host Committee has unveiled the Official FIFA World Cup 26™ Miami Host City Poster, a striking piece of...
Sunrise’s Village Art Plaza

First look: Sunrise’s Village Art Plaza brings art and community together

Sunrise is making a bold artistic statement with the unveiling of its newest public space, the Village Art Plaza. Located at 2260 NW 68th...
Woman-arrested-at-Miami-International-Airport-after-allegedly-making-bomb-threat

Dominican woman arrested at Miami Airport after alleged bomb threat

A Dominican Republic woman was arrested at Miami International Airport (MIA) on Sunday evening after allegedly making a false bomb threat, authorities said. Carmen Rosa...
Shane Strum Broward Health

Broward Health CEO Shane Strum named one of the nation’s top health leaders

Broward Health President and CEO Shane Strum has been recognized as one of the nation’s top healthcare leaders in the prestigious Becker’s Hospital Review. The...
USPS privatization

Protesters in Miramar join nationwide rallies against USPS privatization

Postal workers and their supporters gathered at a busy intersection in Miramar on Sunday, joining a nationwide movement to oppose a push toward the...
82562741007-miami-wildfire-march-19-2025

Massive Miami-Dade wildfire 80% contained, major roads reopen

Firefighters have made significant progress in containing a massive wildfire in Southwest Miami-Dade, with officials confirming on Monday that the blaze is now 80%...
Immigrants Florida

Cuban immigrants detained at South Florida ICE check-ins amid crackdown

Federal authorities in South Florida have recently detained at least 18 Cuban immigrants during scheduled immigration appointments, according to the Miami Herald, signaling a...
Broward salary BCPS

BCPS launches Small Business Certification Series to boost government contracting

Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) has announced the launch of its highly anticipated Small Business Certification Series, offering local entrepreneurs a valuable opportunity to...
Keon Hardemon Miami-dade

Miami-Dade nonprofits accuse Commissioner Keon Hardemon is blocking funding and housing projects

The Neighbors and Neighbors Association (NANA) and the Circle of Brotherhood, two prominent Miami-Dade nonprofit organizations, are calling out County Commissioner Keon Hardemon for...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Reggae Boyz

Reggae Boyz set for Gold Cup qualification showdown at Sabina Park

Skip to content