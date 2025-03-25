Mural honoring Parkland victim Joaquin Oliver unveiled in Washington, DC

A powerful new mural honoring Parkland school shooting victim Joaquin Oliver was unveiled Monday in Washington, D.C., serving as a tribute to gun violence victims and a call for gun reform across the United States.

The artwork, titled We Demand Change, was created by renowned activist-artist Shepard Fairey, best known for his HOPE poster from former President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign. Fairey collaborated with Oliver’s father, Manuel Oliver, to bring the piece to life. The mural was originally designed in 2022 and displayed at various March for Our Lives rallies nationwide before finding its permanent home in the nation’s capital.

“I’ve seen how art can shift the conversation and bring us together in politically and culturally meaningful ways,” Fairey said at the unveiling. “After meeting Joaquin’s parents, I wanted to create an image that helped continue the conversation around gun safety and violence. I hope this mural, so close to the White House, serves as both a tribute to victims and a reminder that the fight for sensible gun reform is ongoing.”

Joaquin Oliver, nicknamed “Guac,” was one of 17 students and staff members killed during the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in February 2018. Since his tragic death, his parents, Manuel and Patricia Oliver, have become leading voices in the fight for stricter gun laws, using activism and art to push for meaningful change.

During the unveiling, Patricia Oliver emphasized the mural’s deeper significance. “This mural is more than a painting. It is a goal—to keep fighting to honor Joaquin’s life and our actions,” she said.

- Advertisement -

The Parkland shooter, Nikolas Cruz, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. In October 2022, a jury spared him the death penalty, instead recommending a life sentence. The decision was met with disappointment from many victims’ families, who had hoped for the death penalty. Cruz formally received his sentence in November 2022.

The mural, located at 7th and H streets in Northwest D.C., is expected to serve as a lasting visual reminder of the urgent need for gun reform in America.