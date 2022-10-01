fbpx
Mosquitoes Love Water prevent breeding sites

By Santana Salmon

The Broward County Commission is urging residents to take extra caution to prevent mosquito breeding sites. The high amount of rainfall over the last couple of days has resulted in a proliferation of mosquitos, which love to breed in standing water. Residents and business owners are reminded to empty standing water around their homes. Buckets, children’s toys, tires, and some planters are a few examples of items that hold water. Residents are also urged keep mosquitoes outside by ensuring that doors and windows have screens and are kept closed when possible.

If something is too large to be dumped, apply larvicide to keep mosquito larvae from developing. They’re available online, at local home improvement and hardware stores, and wherever pest control products are sold. Check the product labels for specifics regarding the type of habitat for which they are most suitable, and the duration of effectiveness. Products are in the form of briquettes, tablets or granules that contain either Spinosad or Bti, natural larvicides that are safe for pets, birds, beneficial insects, and the ecosystem.

Broward County Mosquito Control is proactively reducing breeding sites by carrying out wide area larviciding, spraying organic products by truck and using backpacks. Staff will be working through the weekend. Residents may request mosquito spray services by completing an online  service request form, or by calling 311. This is a free service provided by Broward County.

Mosquito-borne diseases are those spread by the bite of an infected insect. Diseases that are spread to people by mosquitoes include Zika, West Nile, and Chikungunya viruses, dengue, and malaria.

