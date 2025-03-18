South Florida News

More than 40 BCPS students to attend Capitol Days in Tallahassee

Capitol Days in Tallahassee
By Jovani Davis

More than 40 high school students from across Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) will travel to Tallahassee from March 18–20, 2025, to take part in BCPS Capitol Days, formerly known as “Rally to Tally.”

The three-day field trip provides students with a first-hand look at the legislative process and an opportunity to advocate for issues affecting their schools and communities.

During their visit, students will meet with state lawmakers, tour the Florida Capitol and Supreme Court, and observe legislative committee discussions. Organized by the BCPS Legislative Affairs Department, the program allows students to voice their concerns and priorities directly to legislators while gaining valuable civic engagement experience.

“I’m really excited to speak with lawmakers and see how the decisions that affect our schools are made,” said junior Gabriela Martinez from Cypress Bay High School. “It’s a chance for us to make a difference and show them what students really care about.”

Participation in BCPS Capitol Days is highly competitive, with around 200 students from across the district submitting essays and video applications for a chance to attend. Selected students will advocate for the school district’s legislative priorities, including education funding, mental health resources, and school safety measures.

- Advertisement -

“I applied for this trip because I want to learn how policy decisions are made and how students like me can influence change,” said Nathaniel Carter, a senior at Blanche Ely High School. “It’s not every day that you get to sit down with elected officials and have your voice heard.”

Capitol Days in Tallahassee is one of many initiatives aimed at fostering civic engagement among students, equipping them with leadership skills and firsthand experience in government affairs. By the end of the trip, students will have gained a deeper understanding of how laws are made—and how they can play a role in shaping the future of education in Florida.

More Stories

Michael Lohan

Michael Lohan, father of Lindsay Lohan, arrested in Palm Beach County

Michael Lohan, father of actress Lindsay Lohan, was arrested in Palm Beach County over the weekend for a probation violation, according to jail records. The...
Don’t wait, Vote Early this week voter faud

Broward man pleads guilty to voter fraud

A Broward County resident has pleaded guilty to multiple federal charges, including voter fraud and identity theft, after impersonating a U.S. citizen to vote...
Hilary Creary

Hilary Creary becomes second Jamaican-American Magistrate in Florida’s 17th Judicial Circuit

Hilary Creary has made history as the second Jamaican-American to serve as a Magistrate in Florida’s 17th Judicial Circuit. Sworn in today, Creary joins a...
Spring Break Curfew

Miami Beach sees fewer arrests as spring break crackdown continues

As spring break rolls on in South Florida, Miami Beach officials report that strict enforcement measures appear to be yielding results. The city announced on...
Broward students attack teacher

Two Broward students arrested for alleged attack on teacher

Two students at Dillard High School in Broward County have been arrested after allegedly attacking a teacher in what police described as a “synchronized”...
Alex Daoud

Former Miami Beach Mayor Alex Daoud dies at 81

Alex Daoud, the former Miami Beach mayor who played a pivotal role in the city’s transformation before his career was marred by a corruption...
Medicare

Miami inspector pleads guilty to fraud in Medicare accreditation scheme

A Florida contractor has admitted to accepting bribes and engaging in fraudulent self-dealing to manipulate the Medicare accreditation process, federal prosecutors announced. Manuel Delgado, 64,...
Four Jamaicans arrested in Alabama for alleged involvement in lottery scam

Broward man sentenced to over 11 years on gun and drug charges

A federal judge has sentenced 38-year-old David Lee Pitts to 135 months in prison for drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession, following his arrest...
Jamaican artist Andy Ballentine

Renowned Jamaican artist Andy Ballentine honored with proclamation in North Lauderdale

Acclaimed Jamaican artist Andy Ballentine has been honored with an official proclamation from the City of North Lauderdale, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the...
broward robert runcie

Former Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie set to stand trial for perjury in June

Four years after his high-profile arrest on a perjury charge, former Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie is preparing to stand trial. Circuit Judge Martin...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Haiti

Armed gangs in Haiti attack three news outlets in coordinated assault

Skip to content