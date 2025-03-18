More than 40 BCPS students to attend Capitol Days in Tallahassee

More than 40 high school students from across Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) will travel to Tallahassee from March 18–20, 2025, to take part in BCPS Capitol Days, formerly known as “Rally to Tally.”

The three-day field trip provides students with a first-hand look at the legislative process and an opportunity to advocate for issues affecting their schools and communities.

During their visit, students will meet with state lawmakers, tour the Florida Capitol and Supreme Court, and observe legislative committee discussions. Organized by the BCPS Legislative Affairs Department, the program allows students to voice their concerns and priorities directly to legislators while gaining valuable civic engagement experience.

“I’m really excited to speak with lawmakers and see how the decisions that affect our schools are made,” said junior Gabriela Martinez from Cypress Bay High School. “It’s a chance for us to make a difference and show them what students really care about.”

Participation in BCPS Capitol Days is highly competitive, with around 200 students from across the district submitting essays and video applications for a chance to attend. Selected students will advocate for the school district’s legislative priorities, including education funding, mental health resources, and school safety measures.

- Advertisement -

“I applied for this trip because I want to learn how policy decisions are made and how students like me can influence change,” said Nathaniel Carter, a senior at Blanche Ely High School. “It’s not every day that you get to sit down with elected officials and have your voice heard.”

Capitol Days in Tallahassee is one of many initiatives aimed at fostering civic engagement among students, equipping them with leadership skills and firsthand experience in government affairs. By the end of the trip, students will have gained a deeper understanding of how laws are made—and how they can play a role in shaping the future of education in Florida.