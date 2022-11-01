Miramar’s Mayor Wayne M. Messam to deliver in-person State of the City address

The City of Miramar’s Mayor Wayne Messam will deliver the annual State of the City address in person on Thursday, November 3, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Miramar Cultural Center 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025.

The address will take a look at how far Miramar has come since 2015 and plans for Miramar in the future.

The State of the City presents an opportunity for residents, local businesses, and community organizations to learn about the accomplishments and major issues that affect their city.

This year we will feature interviews with local businesses and residents.

Items to be discussed include but are not limited to:

Quality of life

Community enhancements

Jobs

Economic Development

Imagine Miramar of the future

Mayor Messam said, “We have come a long way. We’ve grown from a bedroom community to the 4th largest city in Broward County and 13th in the State of Florida. We have accomplished significant milestones to become a corporate and cultural destination in South Florida. The future is even brighter because we are continuing to invest in our community, focused on innovation and sustainability. The quality of life of our residents is paramount and we continue to work diligently to move Miramar forward.”

A former football wide receiver and businessman, Messam has been serving as the mayor of Miramar, Florida since 2015. A member of the Democratic Party, he was first elected to the Miramar City Commission in 2011 before defeating incumbent mayor Lori Cohen Moseley and former vice mayor Alexandra Davis with 38.5 percent of the vote after vacating his commission seat. He won re-election on March 12, 2019. Messam is also a general contractor and owner of a construction firm.

The State of the City address is free to the public with registration available at MiramarSOTC2022.eventbrite.com.