Miramar to host 2nd annual Coffee, Chocolate & Culture Expo in March

Coffee, Chocolate & Culture Expo Miramar
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The City of Miramar’s Economic Development and Housing Department will host the 2nd Annual Coffee, Chocolate & Culture Expo from Friday, March 28 to Sunday, March 30 at the Miramar Cultural Center (2400 Civic Center Place).

This three-day event promotes business growth, innovation, and cultural exchange, featuring SMEs, import-export discussions, sustainable branding, and food and beverage innovations.

Miramar workshops and business sessions

On Friday, March 28, workshops will cover topics like sustainable branding, AI in business, funding solutions, tourism, and global trade. Attendees can hear insights from over 25 panelists and speakers throughout the day including Celebrity Coffee Cup Designer Alicia Boateng, Chef Vicky Colas of Pro Kitchen Hub, representatives from SelectFlorida and EXIM Bank, and more.

Friday Schedule:

  • 8:00 AM: Morning Brew Chat & Networking Breakfast
  • Workshops & Panels: Business discussions and vendor showcases
  • Evening Reception: Networking, country showcases, cocktail hour, and a concert

Friday, March 28 tickets for the workshops are $50; cocktail hour and concert $50; VIP access includes workshops, meal ticket, concert, and after party $200.

Culture, music, and community engagement

On Saturday and Sunday (March 29-30), the open market and cultural festivities run from 10 AM to 6 PM, featuring:

  • Car show
  • Live music
  • Fashion show
  • Poetry and storytelling
  • Traditional dance

Entry for the Culture Day and Exhibitor Hall is free.

“We look forward to hosting the 2nd annual Coffee, Chocolate, and Culture Expo at the Miramar Cultural Center. It is a great opportunity for networking and education for businesses, families,s and cultural enthusiasts. We want to offer attendees the opportunity for learning, collaboration and to share valuable insights on how they can expand their businesses and engage with international markets, and contribute to a global sustainability effort,” said Anita Fain Taylor, Director of City of Miramar Economic Development and Housing Department.

With business discussions, cultural performances, and networking opportunities, the Coffee, Chocolate & Culture Expo promises to be an unmissable event.

 

