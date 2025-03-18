South Florida News

Michael Lohan, father of Lindsay Lohan, arrested in Palm Beach County

Michael Lohan
By Jovani Davis

Michael Lohan, father of actress Lindsay Lohan, was arrested in Palm Beach County over the weekend for a probation violation, according to jail records.

The 64-year-old was booked into the Palm Beach County jail on Sunday. Court records indicate that Lohan had been arrested last month in Harris County, Texas, on a charge of “continuous violence against the family,” though further details about that arrest were not immediately available.

Lohan, a controversial figure known for his legal troubles and public disputes, has faced multiple run-ins with the law. In 2021, he was arrested in Palm Beach County as part of a crackdown on “patient brokering,” a scheme in which individuals receive kickbacks for referring addicts to drug treatment centers. He pleaded guilty in 2022 to five counts of patient brokering and was sentenced to four years of probation.

A former Wall Street trader, Lohan gained media attention in the early 2000s as his daughter, Lindsay Lohan, rose to Hollywood stardom. However, his own struggles with substance abuse and legal issues often overshadowed his personal and professional life. Over the years, he has been arrested multiple times on charges including domestic violence and DUI.

Michael Lohan’s latest arrest in Palm Beach County raises questions about his compliance with the terms of his probation. As of now, authorities have not disclosed whether he will face additional charges or if his probation will be revoked.

Further details on his legal status are expected in the coming days.

