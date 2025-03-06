Miami women unite to support immigrant community ahead of International Women’s Day

Ahead of International Women’s Day, a coalition of women from diverse backgrounds in Miami will gather to demand protection for the city’s immigrant community and to oppose former President Donald Trump’s mass deportation policies.

The event, scheduled for Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 11:00 AM, will take place at the Little Havana Walkway in front of Domino Park.

Organized by a range of advocacy groups — including the Miami Freedom Project, Florida Rising, Family Action Network Movement, and the Venezuelan American Caucus — the rally aims to spotlight the impact of deportations on families and communities across Florida. Key speakers will include Adelys Ferro, Executive Director of the Venezuelan American Caucus, Maria Rodriguez of La Mesa Boricua, Paula Muñoz of the Florida Student Power Network, and Ana Sofia Pelaez of the Miami Freedom Project, among others.

The coalition highlights the severe economic and social consequences that mass deportations could bring to Florida. With a current ratio of 53 available workers for every 100 open jobs, industries such as healthcare, construction, agriculture, and hospitality are already experiencing critical labor shortages. The deportation of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders and other immigrants could exacerbate these challenges, disrupting local economies and eroding the state’s multicultural identity.

Additionally, the coalition is advocating for a series of demands, including:

A halt to deportations, especially for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with strong community ties.

Comprehensive immigration reform aimed at creating a fair and humane system.

An end to family separations and policies that threaten community stability.

Protection for DACA and TPS recipients to ensure their continued legal status.

In-state tuition for all Florida students who have grown up and attended schools in the state, promoting accessible education for all.

The rally comes at a time when Florida’s immigrant communities are facing heightened uncertainty. Organizers hope the event will not only raise awareness but also push lawmakers to adopt policies that reflect the state’s diverse demographic and economic needs.