Miami unveils official FIFA World Cup 26 host city poster

By Sheri-kae McLeod

The FIFA World Cup 26™ Miami Host Committee has unveiled the Official FIFA World Cup 26™ Miami Host City Poster, a striking piece of artwork that embodies the city’s vibrant culture and deep connection to football.

Designed by renowned artist Rubem Robierb, the poster celebrates Miami as a hub where art, culture, and sport converge.

Featuring a vivid flamingo standing over a soccer ball adorned with colorful panels, the artwork showcases iconic Miami landmarks, from the shores of South Beach to the bustling streets of Little Havana. Palm trees, ocean waves, and art deco motifs intertwine with scenes of local fútbol matches, reflecting the city’s rich heritage and passion for the sport. The poster is part of a historic initiative that sees each of the 16 Host Cities receive its own unique artwork for the first time in FIFA World Cup™ history, highlighting local identity while embracing the global spirit of the tournament.

Robierb was selected through a competitive process involving nine of Miami’s most talented artists. His design encapsulates the city’s artistic dynamism and its deep-rooted fútbol culture, making it a fitting representation of Miami’s energy and diversity.

Rubem Robierb

“Miami is a global stage, and with the FIFA World Cup 26™ on the horizon, we are thrilled to spotlight our city’s artistic and cultural richness through this iconic piece of art,” said Janelle Prieto, Chief Marketing and Community Officer of the Miami Host Committee. “Rubem’s creation brilliantly represents our city and its passion for fútbol. His design will inspire fans from all around the world as we gear up to host the world’s biggest football celebration.”

Miami is set to host seven matches during the tournament, bringing world-class football action to South Florida. The Miami Host City Poster will play a key role in promotional efforts, enhancing the city’s festive atmosphere and generating excitement as fans from around the world prepare to descend on Miami.

The poster will be showcased across various digital and physical platforms, further enriching the FIFA World Cup 26™ experience for visitors and locals alike.

For more information and to view the full collection of Host City Posters, visit FIFAWorldCup.com.

 

