Miami police officer’s apartment burglarized, woman arrested as suspect

Andrea Assaf
By Jovani Davis

A Miami police officer’s apartment was burglarized overnight, and an unmarked police vehicle was reportedly stolen, officials confirmed.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment complex near 72nd Avenue and Southwest 82nd Street around 10 p.m. on Sunday night after receiving reports of the break-in and auto theft.

According to authorities, the stolen vehicle was later recovered, and a suspect was taken into custody.

On Monday, deputies arrested Andrea Assaf, 27, in connection with the burglary and vehicle theft. Assaf has been charged with grand theft of a vehicle and battery on a police officer.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office stated that during their investigation, they were able to locate the stolen police vehicle and subsequently apprehended Assaf. Further details on the incident have not yet been released.

The case remains under investigation.

 

