Miami International Discover Boating Show Begins with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Governor Ron DeSantis opened the 2025 Discover Boating® Miami International Boat Show in South Florida on Wednesday at the the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event will take place at the Miami Beach Convention Center, where it will be joined by elected officials, community leaders, and industry executives.

This year, the show has partnered with the inaugural Miami Beach Cupid Splash as its official charitable partner for the 2025 event.

The largest boat and yacht show in the world. Discover everything from kayaks to superyachts to the latest aquatic innovations. The on-land portion of the event will take place at the newly reimagined Miami Beach Convention Center and Pride Park.

The in-water components of the show will take place at Venetian Marina, Herald Plaza, Museum Park Marina, and IGY Yacht Haven Grande Miami.

Historically, the Miami International Boat Show and Miami Yacht Show have attracted hundreds of thousands of attendees to South Florida and generated an estimated combined annual economic impact of $1.34 billion.

The boat show will run from Wednesday through Sunday at multiple locations, including the Miami Beach Convention Center, Pride Park, Herald Plaza, Venetian Marina, Museum Park Marina, and Superyacht Miami at IGY Yacht Haven Grande Miami.

Miami Beach Convention Center: Find boats up to 49 feet, engine manufacturers, marine accessories, electronics, and retail pavilions.

The Progressive Boat Show Experience at Pride Park: Discover a collection of experiential boating lifestyle activations, entertainment, innovative cuisine, and educational seminars.

Herald Plaza: Explore powerboats, motor yachts 30′ to 125′, yacht tenders, engines, marine accessories, and retail pavilions.

Venetian Marina: Test drive over 75 sea trial vessels and from builders and engine manufacturers.

Museum Park Marina: Check out the latest sailboats, catamarans, and sailing accessories.

SuperYacht Miami at IGY Yacht Haven Grande Miami: Experience an enclave for superyachts. This exclusive marina will feature the world’s largest and most spectacular yachts. *Access only available with Windward VIP or SuperYacht Miami tickets.

Click here for more information about this year’s event.