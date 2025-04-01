South Florida News

Miami Gardens to host free Legal Aid Day for residents

By Sheri-kae McLeod

South Florida residents in need of legal assistance will have the opportunity to receive free legal aid at the upcoming Legal Aid Day, set to take place on Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Norwood Park, located at 19401 Northwest 14th Avenue, Miami Gardens, Florida 33169.

Presented by City of Miami Gardens Councilman Reggie Leon, the event—titled Lawyers in Full Bloom: Legal Aid Day—aims to provide essential legal services and advice across various areas of law. Attendees will be able to receive assistance with issues related to expungement, criminal defense, landlord/tenant disputes, immigration, wills, family law, employment, property/real estate, and business incorporation.

Councilman Reggie Leon, who is spearheading the initiative, has been actively working to expand community resources and ensure residents have greater access to legal assistance.

The event will feature a team of legal professionals volunteering their expertise to offer guidance and assistance. Local law firms, bar associations, and legal organizations are partnering to make the initiative possible.

Miami Gardens to host free Legal Aid Day for residents

- Advertisement -

Those interested in attending are encouraged to register online at LegalAidDay.Eventbrite.com to secure their spot. For further information, individuals can contact [email protected].

The Legal Aid Day event is part of Miami Gardens’ commitment to community support and empowerment, ensuring that residents have access to the legal resources they need to navigate complex legal matters.

 

More Stories

drinking water Miami Dade

Miami-Dade Commissioners to vote on removing fluoride from drinking water

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County commissioners will cast their votes on a contentious proposal that could end the decades-long practice of adding fluoride to the...
Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport

Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport plans runway expansion to boost capacity and economic growth

Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE) is taking steps toward a major runway expansion aimed at meeting the growing demands of international air travel. FXE primarily...
florida property tax relief

Gov. DeSantis pushes property tax relief for Florida homeowners

As South Florida residents and others across the state struggle with soaring property tax bills, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has unveiled a new initiative...
BSO broward sheriff's office

BSO pioneers whole blood transfusions in Florida emergency care

The Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) is revolutionizing emergency medical care with its Whole Blood Program, an initiative that is saving lives by administering whole...
Pembroke Park apartment shooting

Man dies after killing partner, three children in Pembroke Park shooting

A Pembroke Park man accused of fatally shooting his partner and three of her children before turning the gun on himself has died, the...
broward schools superintendent howard hepburn

Broward school leaders want to reduce the number of advisory committees

Broward school leaders are working to reduce the number of advisory committees that provide input on district operations, according to the Sun Sentinel. The...
Miami police officer’s apartment burglarized, woman arrested as suspect

Miami police officer’s apartment burglarized, woman arrested as suspect

A Miami police officer’s apartment was burglarized overnight, and an unmarked police vehicle was reportedly stolen, officials confirmed. The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded to an...

Village Art Plaza grand opening draws over 1,200 attendees in Sunrise

The City of Sunrise successfully unveiled its newest cultural gem, Village Art Plaza, on Saturday, March 29, with a grand opening celebration that welcomed...
Miami-Dade County bus

Miami-Dade County bus driver shoots passengers after argument

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning aboard a Miami-Dade County Transit bus, leaving two men dead and raising questions...
Miami-Dade voters to receive mail ballots next week

South Florida immigrant charged with voter fraud, identity theft, and passport fraud

A South Florida man has been charged with federal crimes for using a false identity to apply for a U.S. passport and vote in...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Head and Neck Cancer

April marks Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month

Skip to content