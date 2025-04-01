Miami Gardens to host free Legal Aid Day for residents

South Florida residents in need of legal assistance will have the opportunity to receive free legal aid at the upcoming Legal Aid Day, set to take place on Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Norwood Park, located at 19401 Northwest 14th Avenue, Miami Gardens, Florida 33169.

Presented by City of Miami Gardens Councilman Reggie Leon, the event—titled Lawyers in Full Bloom: Legal Aid Day—aims to provide essential legal services and advice across various areas of law. Attendees will be able to receive assistance with issues related to expungement, criminal defense, landlord/tenant disputes, immigration, wills, family law, employment, property/real estate, and business incorporation.

Councilman Reggie Leon, who is spearheading the initiative, has been actively working to expand community resources and ensure residents have greater access to legal assistance.

The event will feature a team of legal professionals volunteering their expertise to offer guidance and assistance. Local law firms, bar associations, and legal organizations are partnering to make the initiative possible.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to register online at LegalAidDay.Eventbrite.com to secure their spot. For further information, individuals can contact [email protected].

The Legal Aid Day event is part of Miami Gardens’ commitment to community support and empowerment, ensuring that residents have access to the legal resources they need to navigate complex legal matters.