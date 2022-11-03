Miami-Dade’s Crandon Park marks its 75th jubilee with a two-day eco-festival

The Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department will host Crandon Park’s 75th Jubilee Celebration, featuring an eco-festival on Saturday and Sunday, November 19-20, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Crandon Gardens, 6747 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

The jubilee celebrates Miami-Dade County’s Crandon Park and its 75 years of serving the community’s 2.8 million residents. Crandon Park is a Miami-Dade County Heritage Park that represents the county’s ecological history. Nature-centered amenities include Crandon Gardens, the Crandon Park Visitor and Nature Center, and Bear Cut Nature Preserve and Trail, which offers waterfront hiking. An ancient, fossilized root reef, one of only two in the world, sits offshore. There is also beautiful Crandon Beach with a seaside carousel and cabanas, the world-famous Crandon Tennis Center and Crandon Golf Course, and the full-service Crandon Marina.

“Crandon Park is the crown jewel of our Miami-Dade County Parks System,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “It is a place for the community to enjoy themselves in a coastal park like no other, from its popular beach with cabanas and seaside amusement area, to its natural landscapes and unique ecosystems on land and sea. As we celebrate the grand 75th jubilee of this beautiful, historic place and experience all that this park has to offer, let us always remember that we are the stewards who care for and preserve these precious outdoor spaces for the benefit of people and the environment. Parks bring people from all walks of life together as equals. There is no better way to celebrate equity than through equitable access to our treasured parks system.”

The two-day eco-festival celebrates Crandon Park’s role in conservation education and awareness, with the goal of building future leaders of environmental stewardship. It will unite nature lovers, history enthusiasts, and those seeking a fun weekend activity with the opportunity to explore an iconic Miami-Dade County landmark.

Residents are encouraged to join Miami-Dade County for a host of engaging, eco-focused recreation activities led by Miami-Dade Parks and county partners, including a beach clean-up on Saturday morning, walking tours of Crandon Gardens, musical performances, a beer and wine garden, a vendors’ market, a fun zone, nature-inspired art installations, educational displays, and conservation-in-action demonstrations. Guests will also have an opportunity to participate in a variety of expert-led interactive workshops free of charge, including flower-to-fruit harvesting, native orchid planting, rain barrel collection and water conservation, and landscape sketching.

Event admission is free. Food for purchase and metered parking will be available for guests. To learn more, please visit miamidade.gov/parks