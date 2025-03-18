Miami-Dade to rename streets after iconic hit songs

Miami-Dade County has officially approved a resolution to rename twenty-two corners along Northwest 18th Avenue after hit songs from legendary local artists.

The move, championed by Commissioner Keon Hardemon, is part of a broader effort to revitalize the area and celebrate Miami’s deep musical legacy.

Hardemon, who has led various street improvement initiatives in the district, emphasized the importance of economic development in transforming neighborhoods. “Too long that we have to sit in squalor and in pain without trying something dramatic to actually change the neighborhood,” he said. Sharon Frazier echoed this sentiment, stating, “Economic development brings economic opportunities.”

Several roads will now bear the names of songs that left an indelible mark on Miami’s music scene. These include:

NW 62nd Terrace between NW 18th Avenue and NW 19th Avenue as What’s My Name Street

NW 63rd Street between NW 18th Avenue and NW 19th Avenue as Act Up Street

NW 64th Street between NW 18th Avenue and NW 19th Avenue as Soul Ties Street

NW 65th Street between NW 18th Avenue and NW 19th Avenue as Post & Delete Street

NW 66th Street between NW 18th Avenue and NW 19th Avenue as Chase Dis Money Street

NW 71st Street between NW 18th Avenue and NW 19th Avenue as Poor Little Rich Girl Street

Additional renamed streets will pay homage to Miami-based hip-hop and R&B legends, such as No Pain No Gain Street for soul icon Betty Wright, as well as Big Money Baller Street, It’s Ya Birthday Street, and Still Da Baddest Street. However, not all the selections have been met with universal enthusiasm. Commissioner Eileen Higgins expressed reservations, stating, “The only one that worries me as a woman is ‘Grind With Me Terrace.’”

Hardemon reassured that while he supports the initiative, there is flexibility regarding the final song choices. “I’m not married to any of the songs on this list, I’m married to the purpose of what we are doing,” he said.

The resolution outlines that eligible songs must have achieved significant chart success, such as appearing on the Billboard Hot 100 or Billboard 200. Additionally, the artists must have played a crucial role in shaping Miami-Dade’s cultural identity and contributed to the local economy through performances, business ventures, or philanthropy.

Among the honored artists are Miami-born or based musicians who have significantly influenced the industry, including Trick Daddy, Trina, Flo Rida, Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell, JT Money, Rick Ross, Pitbull, DJ Khaled, Pretty Ricky, and City Girls. Their impact extends beyond music into fashion, dance, and social movements, solidifying their role in Miami’s artistic landscape.

The newly designated streets stretch across multiple blocks between NW 18th Avenue and NW 19th Avenue, extending toward the jurisdictional boundary of the City of Miami. This initiative recognizes the historical and cultural significance of these artists, serving as a lasting tribute to their contributions and inspiring future generations of musicians and residents.