Miami-Dade Schools unveils high-tech innovation space at Georgia Jones Ayers Middle

Georgia Jones Ayers Middle
Students testing out the new VR headsets at Georgia Jones- Ayers Middle School's Innovation Space.
By Joanne Clark

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) has transformed the media center at Georgia Jones Ayers Middle School into a cutting-edge innovation space, providing students with access to state-of-the-art technology and hands-on learning opportunities.

Unveiled last Thursday, the redesigned space features virtual reality (VR) headsets, a Makerspace area equipped with robotics, and updated furniture designed to encourage collaboration and creativity.

“These innovation spaces really enhance the learning experience for our students,” said Lourdes Diaz, M-DCPS Chief Academic Officer. “They’re doing such great things. Thank you so much to all of our partners for making this place possible.”

The project is part of a $2 million initiative funded through a partnership between M-DCPS, the College Football Playoff Foundation, and the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship Game Host Committee.

The transformation has already made a significant impact on both students and teachers. Science teacher Nathalie Fehrenbach described the previous media center as outdated, with old chairs and only a few computers. “Now, it’s this amazing space filled with color, filled with life, filled with technology,” she said. “Students have a comfortable study space and a variety of ways to learn, whether through new books, VR headsets, or other technology. Definitely a game changer.”

Eighth-grader Jada Brown echoed the excitement, calling the new space “comfortable and mindful.” While she’s in her final year at the school, she encouraged younger students to take full advantage of the innovative learning environment.

Over the next two years, M-DCPS plans to redesign 18 middle school media centers across the district, tailoring them to support students’ academic, social, and emotional development.

